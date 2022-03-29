Build-A-Room #2 Competition: HyperX & OMEN Gaming Showdown

CALLING ALL ROOM BUILDERS!

Starting today, Escape Simulator will be collaborating with HyperX and OMEN for a VERY special room building challenge! The winners of this challenge will be rewarded with a variety of products provided by both brands. See the full list of prizes below!

To get a chance of winning these awesome prizes you will need to build the ultimate gaming escape room with Escape Simulator’s in-game room editor! In order to build this ’Ultimate Game Room’, you will need to make use of a full set of assets that represent real-life HyperX and OMEN products. You can find these assets in the Room Editor. Submissions will be considered if they have been sent in before April 11, 2022 (6PM CEST / 9AM PT / 12PM ET)

We aim to announce the winners on Monday, April 25! As we want to play every room thoroughly, depending on the amount of submissions the picking of winners might take longer than expected. We will communicate this in a timely manner if this happens!

🏆 Prizes

First Place: OMEN 16 laptop + HyperX peripheral range including Cloud Alpha Wireless headset, QuadCast S microphone, Alloy Origins 60 keyboard, Pulsefire Haste Wireless Black mouse, Pulsefire Mat RGB mousepad

Second Place: Cloud Alpha Wireless headset

Third Place: QuadCast S microphone

Fourth Place: Alloy Origins 60 keyboard

Fifth Place: Pulsefire Haste Wireless White

Sixth Place: Pulsefire Haste Wireless Black

Seventh, Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Place: Pulsefire Mat RGB

Community Choice: Cloud Alpha Wireless headset + Pulsefire Haste Wireless Black mouse + Pulsefire Mat RGB mousepad

📑 Rules

Create a game room using all provided HyperX and OMEN assets.

To submit a room for the competition, you have to post a link to your room in the "#hyperx-omen-challenge" channel in the Pine Studio Discord.

You can only submit one room. Multiple submissions will not be counted.

room. Multiple submissions will not be counted. You are allowed to bug fix your room after submission, but not resubmit an entirely different room.

Copies of other players' rooms are not eligible.

Keep it fun/clean! No profanity, racism, hate speech, sexually suggestive, etc content. Rooms that might be considered offensive in any way or form will be disqualified.

⚖️ Judging Criteria

Rooms will be judged based on criteria such as the quality of the puzzles, level of innovation, visual appeal and more. See the full list of criteria (and points system) here!

⚒️ Tips & Tricks

Go to Escape Simulator, "Workshop" button, "Your Rooms," and press "Create". This creates an empty room, and you can start building.

To get some help, you can look through "Tutorial Rooms" and learn the basics such as puzzles and animation.

Or you can watch our tutorial video.

Need some more inspiration? Then you should definitely check out the winners from our first ‘Build-a-room’ challenge!

Finally, you can also join our dedicated Discord community to ask about anything you might need help with!

🙋 How do I submit my entry?

Submitting a room for the competition is very easy. Just post a link to your room in the "#hyperx-omen-challenge" channel in the Pine Studio Discord!

🎥 Join our livestream today!

Today (March 29) we will have a special livestream with live Q&A so you can ask anything and everything about this competition or other Escape Simulator related questions!

The stream starts at 8pm CEST/11am PDT/1pm CDT. Hope to see you there!

Happy building!

We hope you are as excited about this competition as we are and we can’t wait to see all of your amazing creations!

Also, a new small update is out now!

Changelog:

New Gaming assets for room editor featuring HyperX and Omen products

Networking has more fail checks, which can result in error screens instead of game crashes

Co-op fix where you could stay zoomed in but the item disappears

Support for multiple controllers connecting and disconnecting

"Metaverse" co-op fixes

"Space Walk" translation fixes

Room editor duplicate room bug fix when changing languages

Room editor room renaming bug fix

Pine team <3