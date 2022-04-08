Season 6: Zero Gravity

The NBA is filled with larger-than-life superstars, all searching for the most coveted piece of gleaming hardware in the galaxy. Jayson Tatum is among the many rising stars rocketing toward the Playoffs, powering the Boston Celtics into the stratosphere and beyond with dazzling weekly performances.

All year, you’ve been blazing a trail of your own in NBA 2K22, and now it’s time to push the limits of what’s possible in MyCAREER and MyTEAM in Season 6.

🔮 99 OVR Dark Matter Rewards

🏀 Playoff Moment Agendas

🇩🇪 Invincible Dirk Nowitzki

💪 Level 40 DM Josh Giddey

Learn more: http://2kgam.es/3jbo025