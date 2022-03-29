Share · View all patches · Build 8457183 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello space troopers!

We had our first minor bug fixes.

New Exit Menu

Our previous exit menu was a big rough, so we integrated a proper one in the main menu!



FAQs

・The game does not start - DirectX Issues

Please try booting from the local folder. If you get a message saying "d3dx9_30.dll is missing" please install DirectX user end runtime. https://microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=35

・ About key config, setting

Check our "Configuration" guide!

・ Switching Full Screen

Window size, full screen can be selected by key config application.

Also, if you press "enter" key during game, it will switch between Full screen and Window Mode

・ Screen is distorted at full screen

Please uncheck "Timer sync" in key config. However, in this case operation may be delayed depending on the environment.