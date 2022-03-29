 Skip to content

Andro Dunos 2 update for 29 March 2022

Minor bug fixes + New Exit Menu !

Build 8457183

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello space troopers!

We had our first minor bug fixes.

New Exit Menu

Our previous exit menu was a big rough, so we integrated a proper one in the main menu!

FAQs

・The game does not start - DirectX Issues
Please try booting from the local folder. If you get a message saying "d3dx9_30.dll is missing" please install DirectX user end runtime. https://microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=35

・ About key config, setting
Check our "Configuration" guide!

・ Switching Full Screen
Window size, full screen can be selected by key config application.
Also, if you press "enter" key during game, it will switch between Full screen and Window Mode

・ Screen is distorted at full screen
Please uncheck "Timer sync" in key config. However, in this case operation may be delayed depending on the environment.

Changed files in this update

Andro Dunos 2 Content Depot 1856901
