VR HOT 0.6.2 is here

Hi friends,

here we go again with a nice content update for all you virtual lovers!

First of all, we implemented around 70(!) additional animations.

Some are subtle, especially the idle animations, but we also included new intercourse animations. As many requested, the Hottie can now „Bend Over“.

We included a new standing position and brought more variety to some other intercourse positions, the Hottie will now also react to BJs.

As many of you loved the dances, we added a couple of lapdances!

We also re-recorded all Face Mocaps from scratch to give the Hotties more realistic facial expressions.

The next big chunk of new features is in the editor. We are really happy to see so many of you already using HottieCards and exchanging them on our designated Discord server.

And now you can get even crazier and more detailed with creating Hotties. There are more characters and skins for both the Player and the Hottie. We added a new female hairstyle. You can change the Hottie’s torso and leg lengths. We included full body morphs on both of them, too. The male Player character now has hair options and a completely new physics system, making interactions with your hands and genitals more realistic. By the way, we added an „Undress me“ command as some users couldn’t get their pants off. (What a pity!)

There’s more options to customize male genitals (in Me > Settings and Me > Shape > Genitals), therefore you’ll have to redo these settings, sorry for that.

Oh, and we implemented another fun user idea: The Hottie Random! Just hit the button and VR HOT will create a random Hottie. You can also reset her to the basic model (= all sliders to default).

And as always we added a couple of performance improvements and (important) bug fixes, such as the issues with toys connected via buttplug.io.

Take care

VR HOT

NEW: All face mocaps re-recorded

NEW: Full body morphs on Player and Hottie

NEW: Characters for Hottie and Player

NEW: Player and Hottie skins

NEW: Female hairstyle

NEW: Male hair

NEW: Player body physics

NEW: More male Player body genital customization

NEW: Hottie Reset

NEW: Hottie Random

NEW: „Undress me“ command

NEW: 3 Lapdances

NEW: More idles sitting & standing

NEW: 10 more intercourse animations „Here“

NEW: 5 more intercourse animations „Standing“

NEW: 4 more intercourse animations „Legs Up“

NEW: Bend Over (17 animations)

NEW: BJ Reaction Animation

NEW: More Cowgirl & Reverse Cowgirl Animations

Bug fix: Lovense connection issues

Bug fix: The Handy movement issues

Bug fix: Several issues w/ Female Player Body