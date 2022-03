Share · View all patches · Build 8456638 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Every Monster's Attack Damage and attack range Fix.

Because They are Too Strong For now.

So They are a little bit weaker then before.

BUT NOT THE LAST BOSS.

The last boss's attack damage is reduced to almost half, but the range of attacks increased slightly and became more threatening.