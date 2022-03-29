Update: 0.5.36.204

- New: Now when you change to your secondary, your primary weapon will just move down to your chest rather that disappearing;



- New: The recently announced "Retro Wave" skin has been added. We remind you that you still have the opportunity to get this skin if you pledge any amount on our Patreon. Time is limited! After that, the skin will never be available to receive again.



- New: Added a small camera focus;

- Improved: The lens of all optical sights has been improved;

Before



After



- Improved: The animation of entering the aiming mode has become smoother;

- Improved: The brightness of the map Valley has been slightly reduced;

- Improved: The fog of all maps have been slightly changed and reduced, this is to further optimize the game. This will increase FPS up to 30 units in certain situations

-Polygon Team