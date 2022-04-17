 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Roxy Raccoon update for 17 April 2022

Rapid Ryan's Arcade Expansion

Share · View all patches · Build 8456279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rapid Ryan's Arcade:

  • A brand-new area has been added to the overworld with 6 different minigames!
  • This new hub-area is accessible from the Game’s world area and is an optional area, not required to completing the main story.

Each minigame has the following:

  • A target score to beat as well as collectable gems. Collecting the gems unlocks a new hat as per usual and beating the target score will unlock a fur color as well. This means one cosmetic and one fur color per minigame. That is 6 of each in total!
  • An achievement tied to beating the target score.
  • Online leaderboards which can be viewed from within the minigame as well as within the arcade.
  • A "How to Play" section from the in-game pause menu.

Pinball Panic:

One of the more simplistic tables from the spinoff game, “Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic”. This table has been added free of charge for those who may be interested in a sample.

Pin-Chinko:

A take on a classic pachinko machine where you can manipulate the ball's movement.

Rolling Romp:

A take on skee-ball where you can manipulate the ball's movement and control the power of the throw with a pinball plunger.

Firing Frenzy:

Balls continuously launch from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points within the allotted time.

Precision Playfield:

Balls fire one at a time from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points with a set number of balls.

Missile Blocker:

  • This was moved from the game world in the overworld into the arcade.
  • Unlockable cosmetics/furs & online leaderboards were added to this mode to align with the other minigames.
  • The UI was overhauled.

General:

  • Improved lighting quality on various stages
  • The pinball panic pinball table in the overworld was moved into Ryan's Arcade
  • Fixed a bug where the secret hats on Manic Machines, Boulder Beats & Solemn Swamp were not being rendered.
  • Fixed a bug where if the game is paused while the screen is shaking, it would continue to shake while paused.
  • Fixed an audio bug on the level Pinball Panic found in Donna's game world.

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon Content Depot 1699391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.