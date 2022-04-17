Rapid Ryan's Arcade Expansion

Rapid Ryan's Arcade:

A brand-new area has been added to the overworld with 6 different minigames!

This new hub-area is accessible from the Game’s world area and is an optional area, not required to completing the main story.

Each minigame has the following:

A target score to beat as well as collectable gems. Collecting the gems unlocks a new hat as per usual and beating the target score will unlock a fur color as well. This means one cosmetic and one fur color per minigame. That is 6 of each in total!

An achievement tied to beating the target score.

Online leaderboards which can be viewed from within the minigame as well as within the arcade.

A "How to Play" section from the in-game pause menu.

Pinball Panic:

One of the more simplistic tables from the spinoff game, “Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic”. This table has been added free of charge for those who may be interested in a sample.

Pin-Chinko:

A take on a classic pachinko machine where you can manipulate the ball's movement.

Rolling Romp:

A take on skee-ball where you can manipulate the ball's movement and control the power of the throw with a pinball plunger.

Firing Frenzy:

Balls continuously launch from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points within the allotted time.

Precision Playfield:

Balls fire one at a time from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points with a set number of balls.

Missile Blocker:

This was moved from the game world in the overworld into the arcade.

Unlockable cosmetics/furs & online leaderboards were added to this mode to align with the other minigames.

The UI was overhauled.

General: