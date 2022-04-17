Rapid Ryan's Arcade Expansion

Rapid Ryan's Arcade:
- A brand-new area has been added to the overworld with 6 different minigames!
- This new hub-area is accessible from the Game’s world area and is an optional area, not required to completing the main story.
Each minigame has the following:
- A target score to beat as well as collectable gems. Collecting the gems unlocks a new hat as per usual and beating the target score will unlock a fur color as well. This means one cosmetic and one fur color per minigame. That is 6 of each in total!
- An achievement tied to beating the target score.
- Online leaderboards which can be viewed from within the minigame as well as within the arcade.
- A "How to Play" section from the in-game pause menu.
Pinball Panic:
One of the more simplistic tables from the spinoff game, “Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic”. This table has been added free of charge for those who may be interested in a sample.
Pin-Chinko:
A take on a classic pachinko machine where you can manipulate the ball's movement.
Rolling Romp:
A take on skee-ball where you can manipulate the ball's movement and control the power of the throw with a pinball plunger.
Firing Frenzy:
Balls continuously launch from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points within the allotted time.
Precision Playfield:
Balls fire one at a time from the pinball plunger, shoot them into the various lanes for maximum points with a set number of balls.
Missile Blocker:
- This was moved from the game world in the overworld into the arcade.
- Unlockable cosmetics/furs & online leaderboards were added to this mode to align with the other minigames.
- The UI was overhauled.
General:
- Improved lighting quality on various stages
- The pinball panic pinball table in the overworld was moved into Ryan's Arcade
- Fixed a bug where the secret hats on Manic Machines, Boulder Beats & Solemn Swamp were not being rendered.
- Fixed a bug where if the game is paused while the screen is shaking, it would continue to shake while paused.
- Fixed an audio bug on the level Pinball Panic found in Donna's game world.
