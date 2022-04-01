Get ready for the next online Tournament!

**The competition is on with the 2022 Online Chickamauga Lake Elite event. Between the dates of April 1 - April 11 prepare for 3 rounds of competitive fishing!

Our online event lines up with the real world 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake that takes place between April 7-10 and if you haven’t already joined our Bassmaster Fantasy Fishing League you can do so here.**

What is 2022 Online Chickamauga Elite?

Starting April 1, we are kicking off the 2022 Online Chickamauga Lake Elite event. Players across all platforms will be competing against each other in a 3-round tournament to see who will be crowned the 2022 Online Chickamauga Lake Elite champion.

The competition follows official Bassmaster rules, meaning the combined weight of your top 5 bass (Largemouth, Smallmouth and Spotted) will be added to the leader board.

Round 1 will start at 00:00 PST/08:00 UTC on April 1 and run till April 7.

Round 2 will kick off at 00:00 PST/08:00 UTC on April 8 to April 9 with the final round lining up with the real-world final of April 10, like the other rounds it will start at 00:00 PST/08:00 UTC and will end April 11 00:00 PST/08:00 UTC.

Every player will be eligible for 3 attempts per round to post the highest total weight you can and, each attempt gives you 60 minutes out on the water. Your attempt will end when the timer hits 0:00. If you need to/want to you can suspend your attempt and return to it later via the pause menu. Hit “Submit” then “Pause Attempt”. Just make sure you complete your attempts before the round ends. The winner will be the player who has the highest total weight over the 3 rounds.

To compete in the event from the main menu click on Bassmaster Online.

Rewards

By taking part in the event you will be rewarded with exclusive cosmetic items, check them out!







Tight Lines