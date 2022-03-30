Steam Workshop Update!

Steam Workshop comes to Bean and Nothingness! Here's a full changelist:
Custom Puzzles, Editor, and Steam Workshop
- Custom puzzles can be uploaded to, and downloaded from, the Steam Workshop.
- Anytime you solve a puzzle while testing it inside the editor, your solution is saved as the "dev solution" for the puzzle. Puzzles must have a dev solution attached to be uploaded to the Steam Workshop.
- The editor now highlights conflicts in red -- these are objects that cannot occupy the same tile, or objects placed outside of the puzzle. The game will refuse to play puzzles with conflicts (though you can save and load them through the editor).
- The game now tracks whether you've solved a custom puzzle (and saves a replay of your solution). A green checkmark will appear next to solved puzzles in the custom levels screen.
- You can now place iceblocks in the editor. (Iceblocks placed over water will automatically sink, which is permanent; moving a sunken iceblock out of the water is a conflict.)
Gameplay
- Bugfix: (Island V) [spoiler]Fixed a regression where rollers were bumping you if you froze on the tile immediately next to them.[/spoiler]
- Bugfix: (Island V) [spoiler]Fixed a bug where a bean inside a sunken, frozen bucket was able to be grabbed by a vine (or shot at by a cloud).[/spoiler]
Bugfixes
- Made a small change to try to improve vsync issues for some players (that we have been unable to reproduce locally).
- Fixed a bug where bookmarks were invalidated after warping out of and into a puzzle with forcefields.
Puzzles
- "overeager friend": Redesigned to remove the confusing yellow bean (that was preventing an unintended solution).
- "a thin line of slime": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "none shall pass": Modified to prevent a particularly janky solution that obscures the main idea.
- "eichinger's machine": Fixed an unintended solution (and improved the design a bit).
- "short fuse": Fixed an unintended solution? Maybe? Finally?
- "twisty path": Fixed an unintended solution.
- "a clever idea": Fixed an unintended solution.
Changed files in this update