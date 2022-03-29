 Skip to content

Rocco's Island: Ring to End the Pain update for 29 March 2022

[Rocco's island] Update Ver. 1.2.0 Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello All,

We are very excited to announce our update release ver. 1.2.0 today. Thank you everyone for playing. A lot of players have expressed that the 3-match puzzle using the time mode was too difficult. We understand that players want to just enjoy the story of the game so we have taken out the time mode on Story mode and Normal Mode. If players want to experience the time mode, it is still available on Hard Mode.

[Story Mode]: Easy puzzle, recommended to story chasers. Since the game is easy, some leaderboard and achievements will be unavailable on this mode. Time Mode not available.
[Normal Mode]: Normal puzzle, recommended to puzzle enthusiast players. Time mode is not available.
[Hard Mode]: Beware, recommended to players who really enjoy the challenge. Time mode is available.

Enjoy,

Team Cogoo

-- On our next update --

  • We plan to add controller support

