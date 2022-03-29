Bug Fixes:
● Added some additional checks to ensure the Legion Battle crowd music stops after the battle ends.
● Fixed an issue where un-assigning the Player Character from the Hospital assignment early could cause issues.
● Fixed an issue on the Rubicon involving letting the intro cutscene player and then loading the auto-save can get stuck on a black loading screen.
● Fixed an issue where it’s possible to get the briefing for Pacifications even though the quest is not active under certain circumstances.
● Fixed an issue where the Arcana Imperii achievement would not unlock with some dialog branches.
Updates:
● Made it possible to access the Outpost Manager features from the world map so long as you are “near” a controlled Outpost:
- Water will automatically be replenished when within range
- No food or water will be consumed when within range of the outpost
- Praetorians that are done with assignments will be set back to Ready State
- Can assign Praetorians to tasks
- Can pick up crafted items
● Added a few new tutorials for the new features.
● Changed uncompleted Pacification Quests to fail after Sieges are completed instead of when the Siege quest is started.
Balance Changes:
● Adjusted the balance of multiple Legion Missions. Mostly reduced some of the reward ranges and reduced slaves cost on a Pacification Legion Mission variation. Notably reduced the Food rewards from Hunting Grounds.
Changed files in this update