Bug Fixes:

● Added some additional checks to ensure the Legion Battle crowd music stops after the battle ends.

● Fixed an issue where un-assigning the Player Character from the Hospital assignment early could cause issues.

● Fixed an issue on the Rubicon involving letting the intro cutscene player and then loading the auto-save can get stuck on a black loading screen.

● Fixed an issue where it’s possible to get the briefing for Pacifications even though the quest is not active under certain circumstances.

● Fixed an issue where the Arcana Imperii achievement would not unlock with some dialog branches.

Updates:

● Made it possible to access the Outpost Manager features from the world map so long as you are “near” a controlled Outpost:

Water will automatically be replenished when within range

No food or water will be consumed when within range of the outpost

Praetorians that are done with assignments will be set back to Ready State

Can assign Praetorians to tasks

Can pick up crafted items

● Added a few new tutorials for the new features.

● Changed uncompleted Pacification Quests to fail after Sieges are completed instead of when the Siege quest is started.

Balance Changes:

● Adjusted the balance of multiple Legion Missions. Mostly reduced some of the reward ranges and reduced slaves cost on a Pacification Legion Mission variation. Notably reduced the Food rewards from Hunting Grounds.