v1.84 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

A new update for DemonCrawl is now available! Kept you waiting long enough, huh?

This patch introduces the Bookworm mastery, 22 new items, a new boss, and many other goodies.

As the Bookworm, you will generate a steady supply of reading materials by visiting special stages. You can stack book effects together for powerful synergies and study them to influence the items you'll find throughout your quest!

Introducing Hellwether - this new boss can summon monsters in his quadrant and has the ability to jump around the board whenever you make a mistake. Keep your distance!

Among the new items in v1.84 are a collection of passives called "Medals." These simple yet tremendously useful items allow you to encounter certain strangers in every stage. There's a Medal for each basic stranger type, and you can obtain them as early as the first stage. They're very good for setting up specific strategies.

Any other news?

Yes! For the last several months, we have been working hard on not just v1.84, but TWO additional updates for DemonCrawl. We plan to release the next patch quite soon - it is our annual Easter update and it contains a bunch of new holiday content to explore.

As for the third update? Well, it's too early to talk about that, but I can guarantee it's easily the most exciting. :-)

As an aside, if we haven't posted news about DemonCrawl in a while, it's not that we've abandoned the game--on the contrary, we're knee-deep in development!

Turns out, indie development is a bit of a double-edged thing. We can create content at our own pace, free of the financial and legal obligations that often hinder AAA titles. (Love it!) However, limited money and manpower means that allocating resources toward development directly takes away from our community engagement and marketing efforts. (Don't love it!)

All of these things are important, and we try to strike a good balance. At the end of the day, though, substantial content updates are what gamers care about most. That's our top priority with DemonCrawl. Certainly, some developers focus more on marketing or social media presence, but it's not really our style.

Most gamers already understand this stuff - you guys are super patient with us when it comes to communication turnaround times and we really appreciate it. You're an awesome bunch, truly.

Nevertheless, the reason we're explaining this is because we have embarked on something bigger than the bi-weekly content updates you may have come to expect from DemonCrawl. TL;DR Don't be alarmed if there's a bit of radio silence from us in the near future.

Okay, enough rambling - full patch notes are available below. Enjoy!

New Features

New Patreon rewards: Treefolk

New mastery: Bookworm - "Collect and study books to influence the items you will encounter throughout your quest."

New boss: Hellwether - "Rallies nearby monsters, substantially increasing their damage output."

New boss mod: Twitchy - "The boss moves whenever you collect loot."

New magic item: Blood Compass - "[60 Mana] Solve a cell and lose 1 life. This item has a 90% chance to remain charged after use."

New magic item: Spike Collar - "[300 Mana] Automatically discharges when you would lose life. Gain the same amount of souls instead."

New passive item: Urn - "Gain a soul whenever you lose an item."

New passive item: Dark Cloud - "Solve 10 cells whenever you gain or lose an omen."

New passive item: Healthy Heart - "Whenever you restore life, restore the same amount of life after 50 turns."

New passive item: Flavor Enhancer - "Whenever you consume an item, activate its effect again."

New passive item: Book of Rage - "Pick up hearts at full life to gain 1% powerchording."

New passive item: Book of Love - "Pick up hearts at full life to gain a soul."

New passive item: Ectodrop - "You can become a ghost. After 20 turns as a ghost, you lose."

New passive item: Bookworm Doll - "Gain a random Book item for every 3 max mastery charges when your ultimate ability is activated."

New passive item: Nomad Medal - "Stages have an additional Nomad."

New passive item: Blacksmith Medal - "Stages have an additional Blacksmith."

New passive item: Hungry Plant Medal - "Stages have an additional Hungry Plant."

New passive item: Mercenary Medal - "Stages have an additional Mercenary."

New passive item: Priest Medal - "Stages have an additional Priest."

New passive item: Pyro Medal - "Stages have an additional Pyro."

New passive item: Waterboy Medal - "Stages have an additional Waterboy."

New passive item: Doctor Medal - "Stages have an additional Doctor."

New passive item: Gambler Medal - "Stages have an additional Gambler."

New passive item: Mage Medal - "Stages have an additional Mage."

New consumable item: Salt - "The next time an omen effect would activate, negate it and lose the omen."

New consumable item: Sherbet - "Gain souls equal to the different types of items you have."

New daily mission: Chord Progression - "Powerchord 100 times."

New holograph: Explosions

New holograph: Spotlights

New holograph: Camera Shutter

Quality of Life

Powerchording can now be given as a player stat, similar to pathfinding

Updated to a newer GameMaker runtime

Various backend changes (nothing to see here - we're definitely not working on a massive expansion behind the scenes or anything)

Balance Changes

Pendulum rework: "[150 Mana] Solve 3 cells. Recharge this item whenever an orb is destroyed."

Blissful Ring buffed: "20% chance to spawn a heart whenever you pick up a coin."

Blissful Amulet buffed: "40% chance to spawn a heart whenever you pick up a coin."

Dark Amulet buffed: collecting a Dark Heart will restore 3 lives instead of 1

Sledgehammer, Bindle, Toad, Stethoscope, Gospel, Brotherhood Crest, Poker Chip, Matchbook, and Drinking Straw buffed: they now reduce the cost of their respective strangers by half

Mucilage buffed: gain 1 coin whenever you activate a Hungry Plant

Lightning Bug buffed: "Every 5 turns, apply electric to a random visible cell."

Lightning Bug price increased from 9 to 12 coins

Millstone price decreased from 37 to 32 coins

Neoplasm price decreased from 19 to 12 coins

Metal Detector price decreased from 29 to 22 coins

Heart of Steel price decreased from 30 to 25

Nuclear Waste change to prevent infinites: "Whenever you lose an item that isn't Poison, gain Poison."

Darkfoot boss mod nerf: "The boss has a 50% chance to create a trail of Dark Hearts."

Bug Fixes