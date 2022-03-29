 Skip to content

Hadean Tactics update for 29 March 2022

Patch 0.4.16

Standard
-- Fixed Bosses killed not updating on stats screen.
-- Fixed manual targeting an unit already targeted wasting a target charge.
-- Brute, Grifter, Thief, Bestial, Lifesteal, and Transfusion all now work on Shield.
-- Changed Open Wounds from 60/90/150 to 40/60/80.
-- Changed Thin Armor's Fracture duration from 5 to 7.
-- Ranged units' projectiles will target Barriers that are in front of them first.
-- Barricate is now a Summon card. Added Crucial on upgrade.
-- Changed Plague's decay value from 10/20 to 15/15, changed cost from 2/2 to 2/1.
-- Changed Draconic's Dragon Tail value from 15 to 30.
-- Changed Berserk's Might value from 50/75 to 35/35, changed cost from 3/3 to 2/2, removed Deplete on upgrade.
-- Lit Bomb damage now scales with the Circles.
-- Changed Queen Slide's rarity from Epic to Rare.
-- Changed Auto Pause on the last second to check if there are playable cards in hand.
-- Added Crit multiplier to the Crit description.

Crypt
-- Fixed Reverse Engineering summons overstaying their welcome.
-- Fixed locked cards showing up to be bought on the custom Deck panel.
-- Raised Hero's starting Atk/s from .25 to .35.
-- Raised Hero's starting Mana Regen from 5 to 8.
-- Raised Hero's starting Atk from 3 to 8.
-- Raised Hero's Mana Regen stat scaling.
-- Changed how the Hero's range stat works (now every 3 SP grants +1 range).
-- Added sliders to control Hero's stats.

