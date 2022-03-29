Update 1.4.10.7

Hello Wild Friends
Hello Friends all good we made some adjustments to the map and Elephant and also added the DLSS system.
Animals
Elephant
-Adjusted threat roar 3 and repeat roars 5,6 and 7
Maps
AfricanMap
-New Post Processing on Map
-Cave added Roots and new stones
-Added new Cave on map
-Removed Particle Effect from Caves
-Decreased fish spawn
Game
-Added NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) System is an AI rendering technology unique to GeForce RTX™ that uses Tensor Core processors to increase graphics performance by AI
Thank You All Very Much!!!
High Brazil Studio.
