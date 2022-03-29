 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animalia Survival update for 29 March 2022

Update 1.4.10.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8455148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Friends all good we made some adjustments to the map and Elephant and also added the DLSS system.

Animals

Elephant
-Adjusted threat roar 3 and repeat roars 5,6 and 7

Maps


AfricanMap
-New Post Processing on Map
-Cave added Roots and new stones
-Added new Cave on map
-Removed Particle Effect from Caves
-Decreased fish spawn

Game

-Added NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) System is an AI rendering technology unique to GeForce RTX™ that uses Tensor Core processors to increase graphics performance by AI

Thank You All Very Much!!!
High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.