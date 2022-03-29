Update 1.4.10.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8455148 · Last edited 29 March 2022 – 03:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Friends all good we made some adjustments to the map and Elephant and also added the DLSS system.

Animals

Elephant

-Adjusted threat roar 3 and repeat roars 5,6 and 7

Maps



AfricanMap

-New Post Processing on Map

-Cave added Roots and new stones

-Added new Cave on map

-Removed Particle Effect from Caves

-Decreased fish spawn

Game

-Added NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) System is an AI rendering technology unique to GeForce RTX™ that uses Tensor Core processors to increase graphics performance by AI

Thank You All Very Much!!!

High Brazil Studio.