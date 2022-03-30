 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rhythium update for 30 March 2022

Patch Notes - V 1.2.0 Up scroll & Arrows

Share · View all patches · Build 8455137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - V 1.2.0

SEASON 2 - Cherry Blossom
Song: Love Zukkyun
Mods:
-Judgements
-Nightcore
-Mirror Mode

Rewards:
-Top 3 Players: Gold Sakura Frame
-All player: Sakura Frame

NEW FEATURES
-Mirror Mode has been added to Seasons. This should allow for more varied seasons.
-Arrow Skin - Unlocked for free when starting the game, the text showing what button to press will be always off for this skin
-Up scroll can be turned on in the settings for those of you who prefer playing that way

QOL
-Increased the time the health bar flashes red to make to easier to see when missed.

Changed files in this update

Beat Master Content Depot 1641301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.