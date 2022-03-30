Patch Notes - V 1.2.0 Up scroll & Arrows

Patch Notes - V 1.2.0

SEASON 2 - Cherry Blossom

Song: Love Zukkyun

Mods:

-Judgements

-Nightcore

-Mirror Mode

Rewards:

-Top 3 Players: Gold Sakura Frame

-All player: Sakura Frame

NEW FEATURES

-Mirror Mode has been added to Seasons. This should allow for more varied seasons.

-Arrow Skin - Unlocked for free when starting the game, the text showing what button to press will be always off for this skin

-Up scroll can be turned on in the settings for those of you who prefer playing that way

QOL

-Increased the time the health bar flashes red to make to easier to see when missed.