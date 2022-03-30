Patch Notes - V 1.2.0 Up scroll & Arrows

Patch Notes - V 1.2.0
SEASON 2 - Cherry Blossom
Song: Love Zukkyun
Mods:
-Judgements
-Nightcore
-Mirror Mode
Rewards:
-Top 3 Players: Gold Sakura Frame
-All player: Sakura Frame
NEW FEATURES
-Mirror Mode has been added to Seasons. This should allow for more varied seasons.
-Arrow Skin - Unlocked for free when starting the game, the text showing what button to press will be always off for this skin
-Up scroll can be turned on in the settings for those of you who prefer playing that way
QOL
-Increased the time the health bar flashes red to make to easier to see when missed.
Changed files in this update