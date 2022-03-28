Updated Creature Selection and Creation

🔹The creature selection and creation process and user interface has undergone major changes.

🔹Instead of only being able to have a single creature of each species at any given time you are now able to have multiple of each species at any time.

🔹Upon starting the game for the first time after this update, all existing creature save files will be upgraded to the new format and will automatically be converted into "Permadeath-Mode" creatures.

🔹Permadeath-Mode creatures will behave as creatures did previously, when they die they are permanently gone and unable to respawn in the game.

🔹Non-Permadeath-Mode creatures take longer to grow, but will never be permanently removed from the game. When they die you are returned to the creature selection screen and you can re-enter the game as that same creature if you would like. Non-Permadeath creatures receive less growth points from task rewards.

🔹You are no longer able to start a new creature at an advanced stage of life. Now you must play from a hatchling and advance through the game if you are able. The goal of the game is progression, if you would like to have permanent progression, start a Non-Permadeath-Mode creature.

🔹There is a new server option for server hosts and it allows you to set what Permadeath-Mode you want all of your players to use.

🔹You are now able to delete saved creatures that you no longer want.