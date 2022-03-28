Update #2
Hello everyone, after two and a half weeks of hard work, I can finally present to you the new update.
In this Update the major addition is the rework made to the save system, allowing now to create different save slots and a big improvement on the performance of the saving.
Sadly, duo to the changes to the save system, your old progress can't carry on to this version.
Now it is possible to configure some options such as: Disabling Waves, Change Wave Interval or Disable Aggressive night Zombies.
Here's the list of changes that will come with update 2:
New features
- Reworked save system, now it is possible to have multiple saves
- Added options to remove Waves of zombies, Wave Interval, Night Aggressive Zombies
- Added Sledge Hammer item, it can destroy structures faster and recover materials you used on the process
- Now it is possible to repair guns using the Workbench
- Now it is possible to repair tools using the Anvil
- You can now create electrical cable using the Workbench
- Now there is chance for dropping metal scrap near dumpsters
- Now is possible to build a wall on top of another wall
- You can now move Chest on top of Chest
Improvements
- Reduced RAM usage by 30 / 40% this was causing crashes
- Improved saving performance
- Improve open/close door interactions
- Improved base structure's health/getting damage logic
Changes
- Now every interaction window can be opened and closed with the same key
- Removed Rope from Stone Knife recipe
- Boosted Drops on many areas such as Military Zone, Enemy Camps, Gas Stations, trailer park's etc
- Boosted drops chance for Metal Scrap, Toolbox, Tires, and Gas on police cars
- Boosted drops chance for metal scrap and toolbox on every car
- Increased guns Durability
- It is possible to make cloth using the Workbench
- Reduced rain chance
- Reduced rain sound volume
- Removed jump camera effect
- Reduced Log quantity needed to make planks from 3 to 1
- Reduced Dried animal skin needed to make leather from 3 to 2
- Boosted sprint speed a little
- Re-Enabled MINE POI
- Mp5 now uses .45 ACP ammo
- Guns will not play idle animations when ADS anymore
- Speed up zombies animation
- Reduced enemies shooting damage
- Now zombies will only damage door when closed
- Added a loading text and a progress bar while loading the map
- Added important zones POI's to compass
- Prevent igniting item from taking durability if fire already ignited
- Now meat can spoil if left in the campfire when cooked for long time
- Ammo of the same type can now be combined if the merge fits on the ammo box
- Now bandits can spawn with two more guns (Mp5 and Shotgun)
- Now Bandits have a chance to drop their gun or other items when killed
- Changed Cooking Pot UI layout (inverted window order) this will be completely reworked soon
- Now you can hold attack button and the character will keep attacking
- Boosted Lamps spawn chance on factory
- Now you can move plant bed above Floor and Foundation
- Added normal stone chance near caves
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause hot bar to freeze, and guns to stop working
- Fixed many bugs with windows getting stuck when closing
- Disable getting input from joysticks
- Fixed VSync not working
- Fixed Quality settings not changing vegetation
- Now night zombies won't spawn if an horde is active
- A.I can now go to caves
- Fixed a bug with structures durability
- Fixed a bug when entering a car in crouch state
- Fixed a bug with flashlight durability not updating when swapping with another one
- Added a cap when adding wood to campfire/furnace
- Fixed infinity durability exploit
- Fixed bullets hitting the door when door was open
- Fixed Eating a cucumber does NOT produce seeds
- Fixed Fuse box UI not showing correct information
- Fixed Solar Panel not be able to be crafted on top of foundation/floor
- Fixed Plant bed mistranslated texts
- Fixed Fridge not working properly
- Fixed window wall not being able to build on second floor
- Fixed stairs not being able to be built on top of second floor
- Fixed not being allowed to sleep wave problem
- Fixed collisions between car and some items
- Fixed a bug when connecting a wire that caused hotbar to get locked
- Fixed spear or arrow disappearing from inventory
- Fixed a problem causing player to be unable to unstuck under the map if it was driving a car before
- Fixed FPS dropping when shooting automatic guns
