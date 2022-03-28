Update #2

Hello everyone, after two and a half weeks of hard work, I can finally present to you the new update.

In this Update the major addition is the rework made to the save system, allowing now to create different save slots and a big improvement on the performance of the saving.

Sadly, duo to the changes to the save system, your old progress can't carry on to this version.

Now it is possible to configure some options such as: Disabling Waves, Change Wave Interval or Disable Aggressive night Zombies.

Here's the list of changes that will come with update 2:

New features

Reworked save system, now it is possible to have multiple saves

Added options to remove Waves of zombies, Wave Interval, Night Aggressive Zombies

Added Sledge Hammer item, it can destroy structures faster and recover materials you used on the process

Now it is possible to repair guns using the Workbench

Now it is possible to repair tools using the Anvil

You can now create electrical cable using the Workbench

Now there is chance for dropping metal scrap near dumpsters

Now is possible to build a wall on top of another wall

You can now move Chest on top of Chest

Improvements

Reduced RAM usage by 30 / 40% this was causing crashes

Improved saving performance

Improve open/close door interactions

Improved base structure's health/getting damage logic

Changes

Now every interaction window can be opened and closed with the same key

Removed Rope from Stone Knife recipe

Boosted Drops on many areas such as Military Zone, Enemy Camps, Gas Stations, trailer park's etc

Boosted drops chance for Metal Scrap, Toolbox, Tires, and Gas on police cars

Boosted drops chance for metal scrap and toolbox on every car

Increased guns Durability

It is possible to make cloth using the Workbench

Reduced rain chance

Reduced rain sound volume

Removed jump camera effect

Reduced Log quantity needed to make planks from 3 to 1

Reduced Dried animal skin needed to make leather from 3 to 2

Boosted sprint speed a little

Re-Enabled MINE POI

Mp5 now uses .45 ACP ammo

Guns will not play idle animations when ADS anymore

Speed up zombies animation

Reduced enemies shooting damage

Now zombies will only damage door when closed

Added a loading text and a progress bar while loading the map

Added important zones POI's to compass

Prevent igniting item from taking durability if fire already ignited

Now meat can spoil if left in the campfire when cooked for long time

Ammo of the same type can now be combined if the merge fits on the ammo box

Now bandits can spawn with two more guns (Mp5 and Shotgun)

Now Bandits have a chance to drop their gun or other items when killed

Changed Cooking Pot UI layout (inverted window order) this will be completely reworked soon

Now you can hold attack button and the character will keep attacking

Boosted Lamps spawn chance on factory

Now you can move plant bed above Floor and Foundation

Added normal stone chance near caves

Bug Fixes