Honey, I Joined A Cult Futurist Update Out now!

Greetings Faithful followers

We have great news for you today as Update 2 is now live! The Future of Cults has landed in the all-new Futurist update for Honey, I Joined A Cult! Build the Cult of Tomorrow right now with our new additional content in Update 2!

See the trailer for the new update here

6 brand new Futurist rooms have been added for you to Experiment On/Liquefy/Flight Train your followers and cultists to ensure that they are ready for the future that you will control!

We have also added more special unique characters you can recruit to your noble cause, all themed as you would expect for a Futurist update!

In this new theme, we have of course, incorporated 2 brand new endings for you to discover during your time as leader of your new Futurist cult.

A new theme wouldn’t be complete without new additional outfits and hats. You can now make sure your cultists are ready for this brave new future that they are going to create by making them dress the part with our 3 new outfits and hats.

Your leader has seen the future and will help by giving you Leader Demands from time to time. Make sure you fulfill their needs and requests to get potential rewards or fail to satisfy their desires and reap the consequences!

We have also reworked both the Divine Inspiration and Research Tech trees in-game too. The Divine inspiration now features a visual representation of progress, making it easier to track your nefarious deeds!

As already mentioned, the new features are only available on brand new save files and not existing save games. If you have an existing save file you wish to carry on playing, you can still do so by right clicking the game in your Steam Library, clicking Properties, going to the BETAS option and switching to Steam BETA branch to version 0.4.068_patch2 as shown below.

Full details can be found below:

New theme added: Futurist

6 exciting new rooms added

3 New Special Characters

2 new end games to reach

3 new outfits

3 new hats

New missions for special rewards

Multiple new objects for stealing missions

Leader Demands system added

Approximately 40 leader demands added

Player will periodically receive demands to achieve certain things

May result in temporary or permanent rewards, be it negative or positive on how you perform with the demand

New tab added to compound menu to track demands and rewards

Divine Inspiration Rework

Refactored the existing divine inspirations system

Now utilises a tech tree for theme specific upgrades

Includes visual representation of progress through theme

Only 1 theme can be selected in a cult, and once selected is permanent

Rebalanced unlock cost to heavily favour Faith resource

Tech Tree Rework

Main tech tree has been reorganised to allow player to focus specific areas better

Adaptive Mission Scaling

Missions will now scale their difficulty level to match the average level of the top 75% of your cultists

Missions will also naturally become harder as time moves on to encourage players to level up cultists rather than stagnate

More Mission Choices

5 more mission choices have been added to the game

Picture-in-Picture

During important events such as a cultist dying, you will now be alerted via a small pop-up television depicting it as it happens

Save System:

Saves games created prior to this update (Update 2) are now out of date and can no longer be loaded

New beta branch created on Steam that allows players to load their older saves into the previous version of the game (Release Build Patch 2) to continue playing if they wish

Note that continuing an older save on the previous version of the game will not include any of the below additions, changes or fixes

We hope that this will be the final time saves will be incompatible with future game versions

Changes:

Monolith room ability changed to also increase the users level cap by 1

Hypno Chamber room now always awards a positive random trait rather than any random trait type

Ministry of Alteration can now increase the quality trait of cultists with the correct upgrades unlocked

Repairing objects now costs 10% of the objects original cost

Cultist leader ability buttons now also appear on NPC and room sidebar menus where appropriate

Updated and added to the dynamic tutorials

Sermon altars no need to be selected in the Holy Room menu in order to make use of them.

Changed Holy Room idol to increase faith generated in a sermon based on number of cultists taking part in that sermon

Changed Holy Room pews to increase faith generated in a sermon based on the total skill points spent of the cultists taking part in that sermon

Cultists boredom rates in recreation room have been reduced under certain trait conditions

Light fitting removed from décor section of the build menu, it remains in the lighting section

Theme specific walls and doors have been added to divine inspirations

Bug Fixing:

Fixed an issue where the sermon menu may flash whilst the newspaper is on screen

Fixed an issue where the stats were not being tracked correctly in the stats menu

Fixed an issue where the leader’s room buff would highlight NPCs

Fixed an issue where it was possible to unlock Faith 4 and Influence 4 before Faith 3 and Influence 3

Fixed many issues with existing mission choices

Fixed auto experimenter not increasing research of divine inspirations

Fixed leader statues not greying out correctly in the build menu under certain conditions

Fixed exclamation mark on the build menu HUD button when there are no new objects

Localisation:

Fixed many typos.

Fixed many missing references.

Fixed many incorrect references.

Fixed many incorrect translations.

