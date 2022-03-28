0.8 Galaxy Of Opportunities Update

Drones are back! You can now build drone hangars and store one of three drone types: attack drone, mining drone, or rescue drone. Each drone has unique stats which can be upgraded individually. Apart from being able to send them to various missions, the attack drone can also be put to patrol mode to defend your station. This new mechanic introduces a whole new layer of depth to the combat system.

The galaxy is now more interesting than ever. Procedurally generated missions will appear on the galaxy map. You can send out drones to complete these missions and collect the rewards. Each mission type requires a specific drone type. That means if you want to be able to complete a rescue mission, you need a rescue drone. Each mission type will have its unique set of rewards. This will hopefully encourage the player to have all kinds of drones available.

Each node on the galaxy map with population is considered a galactic authority. You can now view your relationship levels with each of these authorities and make your moves accordingly. Each relationship level will unlock unique actions you can take. For example, if you have a great relationship with a galactic authority, you can ask for some money or even receive some highly classified missions. Having a poor relationship level, on the other hand, will unlock some shady options and make it really difficult for you to get visitors from that specific node.



With the ever-increasing amount of buildings available, it got really hard to navigate through the build menu. That's why we decided to do a little rework. Now you can scroll through the build menu vertically instead of horizontally and can also pick subcategories to pinpoint the building you need. Some buildings have also been recategorized.

New building: Circular billboard.

Each city and star system now has a distinct logo and relationship panel.

Ship movement and pathfinding have been revamped.

Added more notifications for various situations.

Added animations to the level-up screen.

Fights are now much smoother.

Some icons have been changed to improve the user experience.

Clicking on the station while in the galaxy view will switch to station view.

Added a new original soundtrack to the main menu.

Added more available spots to build billboards.

Whole leveling system has been revamped and rebalanced. Players will now start with fewer unlocked buildings to avoid confusion but level up much faster.

Early hostile events will now occur depending on how well you are doing.

Enemies now partly scale with your defenses.

More tips will show up throughout the game to better introduce complex mechanics.

Alien-related buildings are now more profitable.

Fleet bay has been nerfed.

Arcade has been nerfed.

JunkJumper has been buffed with 2 connection spots instead of 1 and a better range.

Fixed various crashes.

Fixed language-specific bugs.

Fixed space key opening the last panel instead of pausing the game.

Fixed audio bugs.

Having a lot of employees is now not as laggy as before.

Fixed pathfinding-related issues.

Aaron the android merchant no longer has a huge ship.

You will not be able to load your saves from the previous 0.7.x version of the game. But to make things a bit more fair, we have added a new branch to the game called "0.7 stable" so you can keep enjoying your old saves.