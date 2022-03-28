Music Copyright Hotfix!

Hello!

Just as a heads up, I pushed a quick patch this afternoon that should address some reports of copyright claims on music used in the game! It was used with permission and may have been filed erroneously, but to lean on the side of caution the affected music has been replaced.

The affected scenes are in the later stages of the game (Spoilers; the affected levels specifically are [spoiler] in the Castle world, levels Castle-4 to the Finale) [/spoiler] ). The new music is just as fitting and there should be no problems with it!

Please note that any version of the game prior to this update may result in notices on content you publish with it, so please be sure to update to avoid this.

Sorry for the inconvenience!