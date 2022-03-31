First content update is here!

Dear GRAVEN fans,

We are very excited to share amazing news from the world of GRAVEN as the first major Early Access Content Update is OUT NOW!

The update adds two new areas - the Cruxfirth Archives and the Black House Bog, five new enemies, the Orthogonal Hymnal - a weapon capable of shredding foes with twin mana, the Swamp Bottom Swallow potion, weapon upgrades, spell upgrades and a lot more! Moreover, we have implemented numerous improvements and fixes to many bugs reported by our community!

It also marks the debut of GRAVEN’s experimental online co-op that is available through Steam. Play with other mighty priests (the lobby takes up to 8 but we recommend a maximum of 4) and roam a medieval world inspired by immersive sims and classic first-person shooters! We are confident there is a lot of fun to be had in the current state of the co-op mode and that's why we’ve decided to put it in our players' hands; but we want to re-state that it is still experimental at this stage and our team is working on improving it so it works flawlessly upon full release. Therefore we’d like to ask for your support as we improve the co-op mode and report any issues you might encounter to our team, via the Steam Discussions.

We are aware that we’ve been quiet lately and hadn’t released any new content because we wanted to focus on the game as a whole. While this update brings plenty of new features, items and improvements to GRAVEN, we’d like to highlight that the game is in Early Access, which means that there are still many things that will be added and improved until the game’s full launch. Lastly, we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting GRAVEN so far and helping us identify issues and improve the game. And again - in case you encounter any bugs, please report them to our team through the Steam Discussions.

Complete list of new features, fixes and improvements:

Features Overview

Five new enemies

Two new areas

One new weapon

Upgrades for all weapons

Upgrades for all spells

One new potion

One new merchant NPC

Additions and improvements to previously released areas

Enhancements to monster behavior

Co-op support on Steam

DPI scaling

Full Changelist

New Features

New Region - The Cruxfirth Archives

New Region - The Black House Bog

New Section - Lice Slough

New Section - Clotted Avenues

Brine Muskeg is now swampier, with a new puzzle

New Enemy - Dihedral Cleric

New Enemy - Dihedral Priest

New Enemy - Undecaying Punished

New Enemy - Mire Reaver

New Enemy Miniboss (Optional) - The Archivist

New Behavior - Infected horde bonuses

New Behavior - Skitterfly projectile changes

New Character - The Alchemist

New Weapon - Orthogonal Hymnal

New Potion - Swamp Bottom Swallow

Weapon Upgrades

Spell Upgrades

Staff now has an alt-fire

Armor system with pickups

New interactive environment features (traps, buttons, horror-esque zones)

Cooperative support added for Steam

Gamepad support for gameplay and bindings

DPI scaling option

Add Obituary messages (hints) to the death menu

Add Lore and notes pages in the pause menu

Add minimum mana amount that will be regenerated over time

Breakables are now physics reactive

Throwables do damage to whatever they hit

New fall damage system for the player

New swimming systems for the player

New screen shake on damage and hitting weakpoints with melee weapons

Bug Fixes and General Tweaks

UI: New Fonts

UI: Scaling and sharpness pass on all menus

Save System: FIXED: That white square issue

Save System: FIXED: Settings file is now deleted when a profile is deleted

Save System: Now saves full object states and quest state

Save System: Saves that are no longer supported are labeled as such

Settings: Fixed various settings not properly working

Monsters now have various knockback amounts based on animation

Monsters resist knockback based upon their mass

Monsters now take fall damage

Monsters have updated weakpoints and damage they're strong/weak against

Relocated the Peat Burner off the main path

Relocated the Cuff Arrow to original Brine Muskeg location

Relocated the Discharge spell to require puzzle solving

One of the pillar puzzle clues is much closer now in Clotted Avenues

Cuff Arrow zoom now has a monocle

Huge refactors of lots of backend functions, this will yield great things in future updates

Clotted Avenues is now entered from the town instead of from underground

FIXED: Some fences were only blocking projectiles from one direction

FIXED: Pickups were sometimes triggering multiple times before being removed, should no longer happen

Clotted Avenues now has a switch operated elevator for the first totem area

Gas clouds now spread fire a bit further

Respawn health is now 70

Clotted Avenues got some item, enemy, and breakable adjustments

FIXED: Explosions causing periodic performance drops

The GRAVEN Team!