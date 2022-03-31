First content update is here!

Dear GRAVEN fans,
We are very excited to share amazing news from the world of GRAVEN as the first major Early Access Content Update is OUT NOW!
The update adds two new areas - the Cruxfirth Archives and the Black House Bog, five new enemies, the Orthogonal Hymnal - a weapon capable of shredding foes with twin mana, the Swamp Bottom Swallow potion, weapon upgrades, spell upgrades and a lot more! Moreover, we have implemented numerous improvements and fixes to many bugs reported by our community!
It also marks the debut of GRAVEN’s experimental online co-op that is available through Steam. Play with other mighty priests (the lobby takes up to 8 but we recommend a maximum of 4) and roam a medieval world inspired by immersive sims and classic first-person shooters! We are confident there is a lot of fun to be had in the current state of the co-op mode and that's why we’ve decided to put it in our players' hands; but we want to re-state that it is still experimental at this stage and our team is working on improving it so it works flawlessly upon full release. Therefore we’d like to ask for your support as we improve the co-op mode and report any issues you might encounter to our team, via the Steam Discussions.
We are aware that we’ve been quiet lately and hadn’t released any new content because we wanted to focus on the game as a whole. While this update brings plenty of new features, items and improvements to GRAVEN, we’d like to highlight that the game is in Early Access, which means that there are still many things that will be added and improved until the game’s full launch. Lastly, we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting GRAVEN so far and helping us identify issues and improve the game. And again - in case you encounter any bugs, please report them to our team through the Steam Discussions.
Complete list of new features, fixes and improvements:
Features Overview
- Five new enemies
- Two new areas
- One new weapon
- Upgrades for all weapons
- Upgrades for all spells
- One new potion
- One new merchant NPC
- Additions and improvements to previously released areas
- Enhancements to monster behavior
- Co-op support on Steam
- DPI scaling
Full Changelist
New Features
- New Region - The Cruxfirth Archives
- New Region - The Black House Bog
- New Section - Lice Slough
- New Section - Clotted Avenues
- Brine Muskeg is now swampier, with a new puzzle
- New Enemy - Dihedral Cleric
- New Enemy - Dihedral Priest
- New Enemy - Undecaying Punished
- New Enemy - Mire Reaver
- New Enemy Miniboss (Optional) - The Archivist
- New Behavior - Infected horde bonuses
- New Behavior - Skitterfly projectile changes
- New Character - The Alchemist
- New Weapon - Orthogonal Hymnal
- New Potion - Swamp Bottom Swallow
- Weapon Upgrades
- Spell Upgrades
- Staff now has an alt-fire
- Armor system with pickups
- New interactive environment features (traps, buttons, horror-esque zones)
- Cooperative support added for Steam
- Gamepad support for gameplay and bindings
- DPI scaling option
- Add Obituary messages (hints) to the death menu
- Add Lore and notes pages in the pause menu
- Add minimum mana amount that will be regenerated over time
- Breakables are now physics reactive
- Throwables do damage to whatever they hit
- New fall damage system for the player
- New swimming systems for the player
- New screen shake on damage and hitting weakpoints with melee weapons
Bug Fixes and General Tweaks
- UI: New Fonts
- UI: Scaling and sharpness pass on all menus
- Save System: FIXED: That white square issue
- Save System: FIXED: Settings file is now deleted when a profile is deleted
- Save System: Now saves full object states and quest state
- Save System: Saves that are no longer supported are labeled as such
- Settings: Fixed various settings not properly working
- Monsters now have various knockback amounts based on animation
- Monsters resist knockback based upon their mass
- Monsters now take fall damage
- Monsters have updated weakpoints and damage they're strong/weak against
- Relocated the Peat Burner off the main path
- Relocated the Cuff Arrow to original Brine Muskeg location
- Relocated the Discharge spell to require puzzle solving
- One of the pillar puzzle clues is much closer now in Clotted Avenues
- Cuff Arrow zoom now has a monocle
- Huge refactors of lots of backend functions, this will yield great things in future updates
- Clotted Avenues is now entered from the town instead of from underground
- FIXED: Some fences were only blocking projectiles from one direction
- FIXED: Pickups were sometimes triggering multiple times before being removed, should no longer happen
- Clotted Avenues now has a switch operated elevator for the first totem area
- Gas clouds now spread fire a bit further
- Respawn health is now 70
- Clotted Avenues got some item, enemy, and breakable adjustments
- FIXED: Explosions causing periodic performance drops
The GRAVEN Team!
