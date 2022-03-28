Ultra-Marginally Improved Edition

● Five new AI enemies to challenge

● Five new weapons, including the mighty GatlingMortar and the brutally powerful SteamCopter

● Simpler UI and better accessibility

● New boss fights

● Destruction score and ranks to climb

● A surprise new ending

● Available in 12 languages

This stylish indie game launched in February 2021 has been a hit among PC and tablet gamers, with a 93% positive rating averaged from Steam, Play and the App Store. Battlecruisers is the real time strategy game that challenges your tactical thinking with futuristic naval warfare.

● Build the ultimate warship to attack, defend, and decimate.

● Wreak havoc with 30+ buildings and units.

● Conquer the AI enemy in 25 levels with 4 difficulty modes.

● Particle system pyrotechnics make every explosion unique.

● Set to a dynamic score with music tracing the action of every battle.

Players expand their loadout with each conquest, accruing more powerful cruisers, rocket launchers, spy satellites, aircraft bombers, and gunships—and culminating in the discovery of glorious ultraweapons like the Orbital Laser, Nuke Launcher, and Kamikaze Signal.

Combining aspects of base building, tower defense, and tactical warfare with a twist, Battlecruisers is the explosive single-player strategy game not to be missed.

Update launch: March 31, 2022

Official site: https://BattlecruisersGame.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/battlecruisersgame

Developer: Mecha Weka