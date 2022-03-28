

Hello, I am pleased to inform you of a major update (March 2022). In this update there have been many changes affecting various parts of gameplay and optimization. I have taken your suggestions for game improvements into account and incorporated some into this update.

The next major update will be available in April 2022. It will add a large number of new items for sale in the store and changes to the city.

Warning: Due to major changes, it is not recommended to run the previous save, please start a new game.

Let's proceed directly to the update:

Advanced settings

Now you can customize settings of the game more deep for comfortable gameplay.

Inventory system / Skills system

Added the inventory system, to open it press [TAB]. Your backpack can be resizable, at the start you have 5 unlocked slots of 15.

If you you want place the object from inventory, you need drag and drop it in hand slot, for fast dropping objects just drag it on background

Through the inventory you can get access to the skills, at this moment available just 2 skills:

Movement - increase your speed in walk state and sprint state;

Backpack - open additional space;

Dynamic prices

Now all prices for purchasable goods changes every day, near the price you can see label which shows is the price good or bad, by pressing on this label you can see more detail information.

Personal prices for each item

You can change prices for all items which places in your shop, just choose the item and precc "F - Change price", then window will be opened, you can enter you own price, note if your prices will be high, no one buy this goods.

Check the icon near input field:

Color red - price over high

Color orange - price higher a little bit

Color green - price is normal

CCTV App

New app CCTV gives you opportunity to check what if going on in your shop without leaving computer.

Bank App

Added Bank, from this moment you can take loans or place your money on deposit and take profit after a couple days.

Illumination

Added neon illumination for each rooms in your shop, using application "Shop Painter", you can choose which color will be your illumination.

Posters / Custom Posters system

Now you can purchase posters in Supplier app, at this moment 3 variations of poster size available with 4 different textures for each variation.

Also, you can load your own image to the poster from your Computer, for this you need to purchase speacial poster "CL, CM, CS" in Supplier, when place poster on the wall and press "F" button, when follow the instractions.

List of changes:

Added: New element in main menu;

Added: New visual model of signboard;

Added: New SFX in the city;

Added: New visual improvement in computer screen;

Added: New achievements and fixed some old;

Reworked: Thief;

Reworked: Buyers spawn system;

Reworked: Notification UI elements;

Reworked: Main UI elements;

Reworked: Hire App;

Reworked: Bills system, now bills will spawn every day, and prices decreased.

Reworked: Skipping day process;

Reworked: Save elements system;

Removed: Hunger & Water system;

Removed: Food shop;

Removed: Pipes in the shop;

Best Regards,

DiamosDev