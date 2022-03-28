Huge Update - Complete rewrite

This is the upgrade that we've been promising for the better part of a year.

The entire game has been completely redone from the ground up. Only the visual materials were reused in this project. The reason behind this is that the game has shifted from being a mid-core simulation game to a hard-core simulation game. Because the prior version and the architecture were unable to support the elaborate and complicated gameplay we were aiming for, we had to abandon them.

However, it took significantly longer than we had anticipated. And here's what came out of it. The game does not even come close to the previous version in terms of quality.

These are some of the most important aspects of what you can expect.

The simulation engine was completely rewritten to simulate over 46 different flavour compounds derived from a total of ten precursor chemicals. (There were just two in the prior edition.)

The development of precursor chemicals is influenced by the time of year. Cultivation stress is being simulated.

Apart from soil and other elements, the land now has an impact on the precursor growth of the tea plant, which was formerly influenced by them.

The presence of amino acids in the chloroplasts was used to simulate the presence of clones/cultivar genes in the cells.

In this version of the simulation model, numerous loops are combined to get a more complex yet consistent output.

The machines have a more objective impact on the simulation and do so through a defined set of settings.

These are only a few of the numerous features of this new version.

You are more than welcome to experiment with this new build. Your feedback will only help the sim engine to improve in the future. This build is still in the process of being tested. As a result, there may be bugs. Please let us know about it in our discord group.

Hopefully, this new build will prove to be well worth the wait.

Cheers.