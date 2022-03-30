Elle-o? Is anyone there?



Hey Panda Peeps!

It’s time for Elle’s Phone Fling! We’re sure the conversation will be adorable and not at all existential in any way, shape, or form. But if it does take a turn for the bizarre… Well, what did you expect? This is Elle we’re talking about!

Sometimes life gets complicated, but that’s one thing this girl will never be. So sit back, relax, and be refreshed by her easy sense of wonder and sometimes-strange thought processes! Once you’ve reached Lover level with Elle, it’s just 10 Diamonds to unlock this Phone Fling and enjoy a little more of her charming company.

We love you so hard!

The Pandas

P.S. With this update you can now move the Phone around by clicking and dragging it!