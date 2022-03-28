HF VR: Development Update – Cockroaches, discount, and new mechanics!

Hey, VR Flippers! 🏠👀

It’s been a while since our last development update, where we’ve showcased to you some changes we’ve made for Christmas time. 🎅🎄 We’re constantly working on some new changes and additions to the VR version of House Flipper, and today we have a couple of good things to tell you. First of all, House Flipper VR is right now at a 55% discount, so don’t skip the chance to increase your VR library further. What is more, we’ve managed to implement some new features to the HF: VR. Curious to see what we’ve prepared for ya? Without further ado, let’s get started!

If you thought that you have multiple things to do, and you didn’t know whether one is coming or going, then we have some bad news for ya – with the recent update, you will get a chance to face one of the most disgusting creatures living on the planet – cockroaches.





We also understand that many of you may not like those gross creatures (I hate them to be honest) so we’ve added an option to turn them off. As a result, you can swap cockroaches with broken glass. See the example below:





Another good thing is that you don’t need to catch/clean/destroy (or whatever word you want) them all. As you can see below, 80% is enough for the whole colony to disappear.

Additionally, we also got a little sneak peek for you guys, so you can see what we're currently working on. What else can I say – it will be worth waiting for another development update. We had to rework most of the game mechanics in order to add wall building and knocking it down, but soon they shall be available in the game. Let us know what you think of them in the comment section below.









And that would be it for another development update. We hope you enjoy the changes we’ve made so far. Please keep in mind that we’re constantly working closely with our community, so if you have any questions or ideas regarding House Flipper VR, feel free to write them down in the comments. Last but not least, we would like to remind you that HF: VR is currently on sale, so if you are looking for some games where you can fight against cockroaches, then you know where to go!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1194700/House_Flipper_VR/

Have some lovely VR flipping!

~Frozen Way team!