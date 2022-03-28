Shady Lewd Kart Major Update!!!!

The new update and first big hail for 2022 is LIVE! We have a lot to go over so don't forget to check out the direct on youtube! But here is just a small break down for you!

-New Racer PROXY

-New Lewd CG's

-Gem Bike

-Barrel?

-Lock n Lewd Orus

-lock n Lewd Horns

-Skin: Detained Vivian

-Fan Art Gallery

-Star Totals

-Patreon Panties

-Sedriana's Panda Hat

-Return of Beat the Meat!

-New Alt Track: Nightmare at the Museam!

Also a few other....things we hid. But hey thats for you to find in your own time. For now enjoy this hot and steamy update as we will be back for easter. We have another announcement in store for you!!!!

As always thank you for waiting on the games new update! We are over the half way mark for Kart's production! How crazy is that?!!? As for the second half of the game and the adventure mode we planned...well I have an idea on a new direction. But we will discuss that later.