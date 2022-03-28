 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 28 March 2022

Major Update 0.8.1.0 - Steam Sim Fest Participation

I am very happy to participate in the Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition , with this opportunity the Modding Support will be added as an early feature after a lot of work and passion about this Sim about letting players add their ship creations to the game.

More info about modding support can be found in the links below :

Update 0.8.1.0

  • Modding Support as Preview feature for testing
  • Added Sifnos Island - Port
  • Shadows Changes
  • Updated Weather System
  • Added Cabrillo Ship
  • Slowly Reveal Scene
  • Procedural Throttle
  • Better Deceleration - Acceleration
  • Improved Visuals
  • Fixed Spawn SeaFoam getting very tense
  • Fixed Smoke been white when changing weather
  • Improved Deceleration
  • Implement Hydraulics to custom Animations (Modding Support)
  • Procedural Throttle on the Thrusters - % Visual
  • Procedural CPP variance
  • Procedural PropWash creation
  • Fix Sound played many times on the thrusters
  • Fix Volume Lights being intense in weather
  • Sound Enchantments
  • Dynamic Waves Changes
  • Many Bug Fixes

Modding Support Documentation :

From Google SketchUp to blender :

PBR workflow : watch until 1:51 after that point it's unnecessary !!!

Become an active member and give feedback or errors here :

