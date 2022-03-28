Major Update 0.8.1.0 - Steam Sim Fest Participation

I am very happy to participate in the Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition , with this opportunity the Modding Support will be added as an early feature after a lot of work and passion about this Sim about letting players add their ship creations to the game.
More info about modding support can be found in the links below :
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1544890/partnerevents/edit/3093413694304428317
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1544890/partnerevents/edit/3093414327912242959
Update 0.8.1.0
- Modding Support as Preview feature for testing
- Added Sifnos Island - Port
- Shadows Changes
- Updated Weather System
- Added Cabrillo Ship
- Slowly Reveal Scene
- Procedural Throttle
- Better Deceleration - Acceleration
- Improved Visuals
- Fixed Spawn SeaFoam getting very tense
- Fixed Smoke been white when changing weather
- Improved Deceleration
- Implement Hydraulics to custom Animations (Modding Support)
- Procedural Throttle on the Thrusters - % Visual
- Procedural CPP variance
- Procedural PropWash creation
- Fix Sound played many times on the thrusters
- Fix Volume Lights being intense in weather
- Sound Enchantments
- Dynamic Waves Changes
- Many Bug Fixes
Modding Support Documentation :
Guide to import fbx to the game and setup : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Dze2e80vG6zo3exDXXl__dM6PE9o2VVVSM283lj1rNg/edit?usp=sharing
From Google SketchUp to blender :
PBR workflow :
Become an active member and give feedback or errors here :
Community Discord : https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
Bug Reporting Github : https://github.com/nitroman123/Ship-Simulator-Realistic/issues
Changed files in this update