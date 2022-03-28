Major Update 0.8.1.0 - Steam Sim Fest Participation

Share · View all patches · Build 8452332 · Last edited 28 March 2022 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy

I am very happy to participate in the Steam Simfest: Hobby Edition , with this opportunity the Modding Support will be added as an early feature after a lot of work and passion about this Sim about letting players add their ship creations to the game.

More info about modding support can be found in the links below :

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1544890/partnerevents/edit/3093413694304428317

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1544890/partnerevents/edit/3093414327912242959

Update 0.8.1.0

Modding Support as Preview feature for testing

Added Sifnos Island - Port

Shadows Changes

Updated Weather System

Added Cabrillo Ship

Slowly Reveal Scene

Procedural Throttle

Better Deceleration - Acceleration

Improved Visuals

Fixed Spawn SeaFoam getting very tense

Fixed Smoke been white when changing weather

Improved Deceleration

Implement Hydraulics to custom Animations (Modding Support)

Procedural Throttle on the Thrusters - % Visual

Procedural CPP variance

Procedural PropWash creation

Fix Sound played many times on the thrusters

Fix Volume Lights being intense in weather

Sound Enchantments

Dynamic Waves Changes

Many Bug Fixes

Modding Support Documentation :

Guide to import fbx to the game and setup : https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Dze2e80vG6zo3exDXXl__dM6PE9o2VVVSM283lj1rNg/edit?usp=sharing

From Google SketchUp to blender :

PBR workflow : watch until 1:51 after that point it's unnecessary !!!

Become an active member and give feedback or errors here :

Community Discord : https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

Bug Reporting Github : https://github.com/nitroman123/Ship-Simulator-Realistic/issues