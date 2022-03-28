- Fixed continuity issue in Persa's ending (regarding Gor).
- Tweaked hunger issues in chapter 8.
- Made money visible in the inventory.
Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires update for 28 March 2022
March 28th Patch
