Vampire: The Masquerade — Sins of the Sires update for 28 March 2022

March 28th Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed continuity issue in Persa's ending (regarding Gor).
  • Tweaked hunger issues in chapter 8.
  • Made money visible in the inventory.

