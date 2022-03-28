v0.20 - World Extensions and new Production & Trading Algorithm

Summary

This is another massive update following Dedicated server support. But moving forward we now have a very performant and good Production and Settlement system, which will enable more advanced logic and querying of Data without performance issues.

Compared to before it's maybe 10x more complex but so much better performance that all complicated Threading is removed, hence increasing stability as a side effect.

Everything is made for both Single Player and Multiplayer. For Multiplayer all inventories and armies are now streamed to handle endless sizes.

World Extensions are now introduced, similar to Settlement Extension but can be built on World Map. They will be connected to nearest Settlement paying normal taxes on all Production.

All Extensions are reworked and now has Work Slots, Inventory Slots, Passive Bonuses and more.

Settlement Extensions are now all in proper effect. As example a Guard Post Lowers Food Consumption and adds minimum Morale for Soldiers while stationed.

Character Panel is reworked adding lots of tools to handle large armies and inventories, such as Search, Mass Equip, Mass Heal, Mass Repair, Pagination and more. Everything use Filters too so as an example you can easily choose Infantry->Mass Equip->Stack of Shields.

Trading is also completely re-done following these changes. Enabling much better Data Querying for more accurately discover needed trade goods.

New Hardcore Mode is introduced in Options Panel->Game. It's not yet in Character Creation. Softcore option only kills Player if it has Family to continue. None option means no player death ever. More coming on this later.

Servers got the setting in Game.ini

Big thanks to Amarum for helping to quickly refine things and coming with good ideas. And everyone else reporting bugs and problems!

World Extensions

This new feature aims to fill the early-game and support for Settlements. While making it much more intricate to handle and defend.

Every World Extension shows what Settlement it is connected to when building it. There is also some minimum distance to Settlements and other WE's. And you can rotate it before placing using scroll wheel.

They update every Night and Taxes in Connected Settlement will take it's cut before Settlements update in Morning. In Multiplayer this gives a huge reason for Mid Game Players owning Settlements to get Early Game Players to move in near their Settlements, getting Taxes to increase their own standing.

There are 3 Categories: Houses, Constructions and Plantations

Houses has inventory slots for storing items. And will be expanded later for Family. The most simple one, Camps, are also used in Multiplayer for hiding stashes because their seen radius is very narrow, meaning you must really search on map to find them. They will also be account bound if dying in Hardcore without Family.

Construction examples are Mines for gathering a little Ore, the Wheel of Pain where you can break Workers Morale. Making their Escape Chance much lower or Guard Towers for signaling Enemies/Friends in the area. Granaries are important when owning Settlements because they act as a Food Buffer if too low food in Settlement cudos Amarum for idea.

Plantation examples are Wheat Fields, Vegetable Gardens or Spice Fields. Foundation for Food production in Mid and End Game. Keeping both Settlements and Armies growing.

Settlement Extensions

All Settlements have now been updated according to it's Terrain type, as well as the Blacklist. This means only Deserts can construct Spice Fields. While you will find more Wool in Highlands or Snow.

Settlements nearby map now impacts its ability. As example for Fishing Shacks there must be nearby Water in a reasonably distance. And having access to biggest Mines require nearby Mountains or stone.

Forges now focus on smelting Ore and some simple crafting. Armor and Weapons are now split into several new Extensions, such as Blade Smithy, Fletcher, Blunt Smith etc.

Arena and Tournament are no longer Upgrade to Fighting Pit, but split into their own Extensions with Upgrades.

Upgrades are reworked and now things you add to the Base. Before you would Upgrade Smithy -> Grand Smithy. While now you will Upgrade Blade Smithy with Bellows and a Master Smith, as an example.

Some new Extensions are added such as Chicken Coops. However there are +110 Extensions/Upgrades now in Settlements so we urge Players to check and read up on them in game.

You can pay for Upgrades in any Settlement regardless of being the Lord or not. This will cheer up the Population and give you good reputation.

Search is also added to more quickly navigate the list.

World AI has also got the foundation of taking decisions based on their 3 Tarot Card backgrounds. This will be expanded and built on in next patch.

Character Panel

Many tools for handling large armies and inventories have been added. You can now Mass Level or Mass Equip with Filters. And Sort inventories. This is essential for micro-management.

All Recruited Soldiers & Followers now have unique names from their respective Terrain area. So you can more easily keep track of favorites.

Misc Important

Equipped Horses now consume Hay each Morning. It varies from 1-5 Hay per day depending on Horse Level. If lacking Hay both Strength and Constitution is reduced with 1 each day without food. This is Permanent until Horse dies.

Armor is reworked and no longer removes a absolute number, but a percentage instead, of incoming damage. And Durability impacts effectiveness.

Settlements Food consumption per day is Population / 7 right now. Getting too many immigrants can become a problem to maintain the increased food consumption, ending in Revolt for a long time.

Upcoming Patch

Next we will work on the Kings & Queens Patch. This will introduce End Game Kingdom rule and global Kingdom Taxes. Rulers will be able to administrate Taxes (and other things) for each Terrain region from the Citadel.

Contracts will be introduced that acts both as Messages and signed Contracts. These will be carried by Birds between destinations.

Rulers will put up Bounty Contracts, Alliances are forged signing Contracts and put in storage at Notarie in Citadel, Players will send Messages to met Players for direct messaging or signing Contracts that can be turned into the Citadel for dispute if not upholding the part, just remember the Ruler always decide.

This upcoming patch will also focus a lot on World AI. Current World Extension Patch introduced the final system for AI taking decisions based on their Tarot Backgrounds. This will continue to be used everywhere.

Expect lots of intrigue, burning farms, Sacking Settlements, Plundering and other evil deeds.

While also focusing on End Game Kingdom Rule we will introduce Outfits. This is expensive Robes used for High Society meetings. You won't be accepted to a Banquette or High Society without proper Outfit. Coming in Armor will be laughed at.

The absolute top fighting for Ruling the Kingdom has to play a Political game as well as the traditional Warmongering, Trading and Adventuring. And that is not made with steel, well maybe smaller knives sometimes.

After this we will do the next Siege 2.0 Patch. Introducing Checkpoints and similar. But also focus on updating Combat as much as we can for a Patch period.

Therefore we ask everyone interesting in Combat to start pitch in on Discord what games you think has some good Combat system, and why exactly is it good ?

And we will gather more information before this to maybe get some very good ideas that would fit.