 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Venaitura update for 28 March 2022

FREEDOM PATCH Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8452136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

THREE UPDATES have been released today: The FREEDOM PATCH, then two additional updates that followed. Please make sure your project has received these downloads/updates entirely before attempting to play!

If not, your save files may be jeopardized due to the terrible mistake I made wherein I forgot to remove my OWN saves before proceeding with updating the project. This replaced pre-existing saves.

This SHOULD NOT HAPPEN after the latest emergency patch (from a moment ago) as the other save files have been removed.

Changed files in this update

Venaitura Content Depot 1664241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.