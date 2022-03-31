Enjoy a Tale of Indie Development From the Creators of The House in Fata Morgana!



From Novect, the creators of the highly acclaimed The House in Fata Morgana, comes Seventh Lair, a tongue-in-cheek but emotional look at the online interactions between an indie game developer and fans!

The story follows the dejected Dark†Knight, a 27-year-old indie game developer living at the bottom of the social hierarchy. With his career hanging on by a thread and the regulars on his forums criticizing, trolling, and clamoring for his next release, he declares that his next game will premiere on April Fool's. On the ill-fated day, both creator and fans are suddenly sucked into a fantasy world based on his game and forced to figure out how to clear his buggy, unfinished, monstrosity. As frustrations rise and tempers flare, the players' raw emotions and experiences begin to leak out as they are denied the protections of their online handles. What truths lie behind the masks of their personas? Can they survive the game and each other? Or will they manage to find their way back to reality together?

