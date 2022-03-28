 Skip to content

This Means Warp update for 28 March 2022

Balance Patch 4.02

Build 8451915

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some small tweaks to balancing as a result of player feedback.

Easy Difficulty:
Bot Movement modifier increased from 0.8 to 0.85
Progression Modifier increased from 0.8 to 0.85
Enemy Ammo Respawn duration decreased from 1.4 to 1.3

Multi-gun rarity modifiers:
4 guns: 0.5 -> 0.7
5 guns: 0.4 -> 0.6

Boss 2:
Offensive window has been reduced by 5s
Health curve has been flattened reducing HP by roughly 10%

Boss 3:
Timer for the primary mechanic has been reduced from 45s to 38s
Overall health range increased from 50-200 to 75-270

Changed files in this update

