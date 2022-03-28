Balance Patch 4.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8451915 · Last edited 28 March 2022 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Some small tweaks to balancing as a result of player feedback.

Easy Difficulty:

Bot Movement modifier increased from 0.8 to 0.85

Progression Modifier increased from 0.8 to 0.85

Enemy Ammo Respawn duration decreased from 1.4 to 1.3

Multi-gun rarity modifiers:

4 guns: 0.5 -> 0.7

5 guns: 0.4 -> 0.6

Boss 2:

Offensive window has been reduced by 5s

Health curve has been flattened reducing HP by roughly 10%

Boss 3:

Timer for the primary mechanic has been reduced from 45s to 38s

Overall health range increased from 50-200 to 75-270