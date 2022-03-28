 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 28 March 2022

Now There Be Goblins Early Access Release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The time has finally come, Now There Be Goblins has entered Early Access!

After 3 years of development we're finally ready to show you our game and to go into another chapter of development. We strived to create an Early Access version that is playable from a-z whilst also having lots of room for improvement, balance and new content.

Right now we're in a development cycle where we need you to further improve the stability, balance and overal gameplay by just playing Now There Be Goblins. We will be keeping a close eye on all the scores which we will then use to further improve waves and difficulties as well as improving upcoming levels, enemies and difficulties.

We hope that all of you will enjoy the content currently available and we also hope you will stick around to discuss and give your honest opinions to improve the game and its future content.

Speaking of future content, we've made a roadmap of everything we want to add in the early access period as well as some thing we want to add after.

Lastly, we want to thank everyone for all the support we've received up until this point, it's means a lot to us and without you we probably wouldn't be here in the first place.

  • Shocktopus Games Team

