Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared for you update 1.3.1. Below is the list of changes we introduced:

1.3.1

Added:

Hull MG for IS-2

New model of DT machinegun

New tank parts for IS-2 Hull Interior and Exterior

A verification system that does not allow having a bug after developers change configuration of given tank, and automaticly disassembles all prior elements to a fixed tank part that previously had incorrect config (lacked connection to prior parts)

A way to order a resupply to all containers at once in resupply menu

Fixed:

M8 Greyhound incorrect material config for CannonBaseAttachment

An error that caused the TankManager menu to not correctly display DLC tanks icons

DSHK should now correctly be able to use correct impacts when firing

IS-2 fixed few parts (Turret and HUll interior) as well as added new telescope for gunner

Ammo containers now should correctly behave and not despawn automaticly all ammo inside the tank

IS-2 - Right driver's periscope wrong materials

IS-2 - Left fuel tank upper part has a different texture

IS-2 - Hull MG placed too high

IS-2 - Ammo cartridge in front ammo box has different size, no matter what ammo type you use

M18 Hellcat - fuel tank incorrect config that required disassembly of engine tank part

Panzer III J Exhaust screws repositioned, as the current screw position was incorrect and inside the tank

KingTiger - moved a screw from one gearbox cover to another as it was incorrectly parented

IS-2 - reorganized prio elements in gearbox module

Tank randomization now takes into account all tanks available in graveyard and in mails

IS-2 - engine animation now behaves correctly when the engine gets turned off

Improved:

The title of each tank in TankManager from "TankName TankID" to "TankName [#TankID]" so the title is more readable

Warning!

This update may undo some repairs that have been in progress. That's because our new system of verifying the correct configuration of a tank searches for previous parts that were installed in the wrong order, and then moves those parts back to the player's inventory. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience.

Enjoy!

Thanks and have a good weekend,

DeGenerals



