New patch in publicbeta (v144) with Italian and Turkish translations

Hello, I've put a new patch into the publicbeta branch. The Turkish and Italian translations have been updated and improved, many thanks to those translators!

There's a major fix for the framerate when you fast-forward, and especially when you fast forward at x4 speed. I really should have realized this before now but it looks like it has never worked correctly since the beginning (of Survivalist: Invisible Strain). It has always caused a framerate spike, and in multiplayer it has always caused players to keep pausing and waiting for each other. With the fix it might feel a bit slower than what you're used to, but it's actually the correct speed - and the framerate is much smoother.

The rest of this patch is just various miscellaneous fixes:

Stop AI from throwing molotovs/pipe bombs if friendlies are in the way and unable to dodge (i.e. because they are grappling a zombie)

Fix for framerate being terrible and multiplayer being almost completely broken when you fast-forward

Fix for Paper Trail quest immediately failing

Fix for rogue FEMA raiders never having helmets

Fix for not being able to target enemies who activate invisible strain

Fix for NPC communities not rebuilding for a long time (if someone died)

Fix for Lost Item quests breaking if items are combined, and made friendship quests fail if the quest giver leaves your community

Fix for tracker squad in Loyalty quest sometimes feuding with quest giver

Some small AI fixes and translation fixes

Italian and Turkish translation updates

Crash fix

What's this publicbeta thing?

v144 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".