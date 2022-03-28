 Skip to content

Survivalist: Invisible Strain update for 28 March 2022

New patch in publicbeta (v144) with Italian and Turkish translations

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, I've put a new patch into the publicbeta branch. The Turkish and Italian translations have been updated and improved, many thanks to those translators!

There's a major fix for the framerate when you fast-forward, and especially when you fast forward at x4 speed. I really should have realized this before now but it looks like it has never worked correctly since the beginning (of Survivalist: Invisible Strain). It has always caused a framerate spike, and in multiplayer it has always caused players to keep pausing and waiting for each other. With the fix it might feel a bit slower than what you're used to, but it's actually the correct speed - and the framerate is much smoother.

The rest of this patch is just various miscellaneous fixes:

  • Stop AI from throwing molotovs/pipe bombs if friendlies are in the way and unable to dodge (i.e. because they are grappling a zombie)
  • Fix for framerate being terrible and multiplayer being almost completely broken when you fast-forward
  • Fix for Paper Trail quest immediately failing
  • Fix for rogue FEMA raiders never having helmets
  • Fix for not being able to target enemies who activate invisible strain
  • Fix for NPC communities not rebuilding for a long time (if someone died)
  • Fix for Lost Item quests breaking if items are combined, and made friendship quests fail if the quest giver leaves your community
  • Fix for tracker squad in Loyalty quest sometimes feuding with quest giver
  • Some small AI fixes and translation fixes
  • Italian and Turkish translation updates
  • Crash fix
What's this publicbeta thing?

v144 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

