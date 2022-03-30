The Crackpet Show - Time to Upgrade - [0.12.3 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

It’s the perfect time to come back to your favorite show with this new exciting U̳P̳D̳A̳T̳E̳! A brand new participant joins the show to fight! A new enemy with shield capabilities will make your life harder. But with new weapons, a new perk, and the powerful new special item, you will be more than capable of handling this job. And let’s not forget about another brand new room type!

NOTE: [spoiler] We did a reset to trophies assignments yet again because of the brand new room type - Upgrade Stage. More on that below. [/spoiler]

Let's take a look at what's new:

𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭

🐼Panda - had to escape from a zoo when everyone realized he was not very GIFable and sweet enough. But to be free again, he had to put a bamboo stick inside his head (it's a long story), resulting in being even less sweet than before. But at least he might end up on GIFs thanks to joining The Crackpet Show!

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞

🧑‍🔧Upgrade stage - This wonderful stage allows our heroes to upgrade their weapon damage.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐠𝐮𝐧

🔫Turrets Launcher - Fires small turrets that deploy where they land.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐤

🍀Lucky - Gives you a chance to use a special item without consuming a charge. Might be a lifesaver during boss fights (especially with one-room-only ones).

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦

🩹Uber MedKit - The strongest medkit there is — so strong it restores you to full HP.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐲

💂Guardian - thanks to his powerful boombox, surrounds nearby enemies with a soundwave aura, resisting some of the damage taken.

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬

We keep monitoring the balance with each new update - our data shows that it has improved since the last change, especially for Seasons 1 & 2. Blood Brothers seem to be the toughest from Season 3 so far. Some of you might find a majority of new bosses relatively easy. But we also need to take into consideration the natural flow of progression for players that haven't been waiting for the updates. Thus, with this patch, we are not touching the game balance.

Check out the full changelog if you don’t want to miss anything (there are some QoL improvements there):

𝟎.𝟏𝟐.𝟑 - 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐠

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

New enemy - Guardian - appears in episodes 13, 16

New weapon - Turrets Launcher

New perk - Lucky

New special item - Uber Medkit

New character - Panda

New stage type - Upgrade Room

New sponsor bonus "Upgrade Stages" in Dirty Kittens tier 6

New skins for minibosses in episodes 7 and 8

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

Perk is now unlocked if bought from the shop

The game is paused when the Steam overlay is activated

When you go back to the lobby your last used character is already active

Common Chaingun Crab no longer appears in episode 16

Common Tukeys no longer appear in episode 13

"Boss Weakener" sponsor bonus moved to KangaRum tier 6

"Improved Items" sponsor bonus removed

Because of sponsor bonuses rearrangement, the current trophies assignment is now reset

𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐬

Fix for wrong usage limit prompt shown in the pause menu for certain items with sponsor bonus

Fixed trophy icon obscuring text when it was very long

Prevent worm from being hidden infinitely if stun and hide was ordered in the same frame

Fix for flying enemies sometimes appearing under corner walls

Fix Electric Laser not increasing damage at max distance

Fixed spider animation messing up

Fixed Piercing with Chain Attack issues

Fix Hedgehog animation sometimes mixed up with death, and it looked as it was moving after death

Remove all attacks after boss death animation is finished

Fix for fame bar filling up wrong if no fame was acquired

You can't move thru practice target until it's not killed

Fixed death animation for Bat boss

Fix for 4 players' info being cut in the pause menu on low-resolution screens

Using more generic codecs for videos

Fixed perk awarded sound delay

Robot behavior is fixed when there are no enemies on the stage

Fixed fame fill bar audio playing longer than animation

Fixed question marks from Invisibility appearing above hidden enemies

A weapon cooldown is not showing after pickup or entering the stage

Fix for a player still moving after the dash in a boss death animation

Fixed goat beard clipping

... and other minor visual and performance improvements :)

𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐩

With this update, we also updated our roadmap. Let’s start with exciting new stuff - we are adding 24 unlockable character skins to the game! Rusty from fast-food serving chickens, Piggy as a clown, Evil goat now being more… evil, and some surprises waiting for you to discover.

Some of you also suggested secret rooms, and guess what... They’re coming too! We might add some easter eggs down the road, but they remain secret for now. But more stuff means we need more time, so now the roadmap is divided into each of the planned updates of things that will 100% make it to the final version of the game. The game might evolve even more, but it all comes down to testing different ideas and deciding whether something is worth it or not.

