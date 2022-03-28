FREEDOM UPDATE (March 28, 2022)

-Added a chest in the cave wherein the players first arrive onto Tsufana after leaving the Realm of Heroes that contains the “Monster ZERO” item. Use this on every map where you wish to avoid the random encounters there; moving to a different map cancels its effect.

-Clarified the “Wandering Wizard's” purpose through his dialogue in Kammlot.

-Updated portions of the world map.

-Fixed various spelling mistakes.

-The damage multiplier for Greatswords was adjusted from 165% to 180%.

-The damage multiplier for a weapon/ability's effectiveness against particular enemy types was increased from 250% to 300%.

-Added a blue tile to the basement of “Castle Swordcenter” on Ragna Rock to help players identify the shortcut available to reach the first floor.

-The Wandering Wizard will now appear within the Dungeon of Doom's entrance prior to being able to access the dungeon (after defeating Montam) instructing you to return in the future.

-Players are now able to enter Montam's Training Center WITHOUT defeating “MOM.” It is not recommended for a player's initial playthrough, as it may leave them (more) confused regarding the scene following the boss fight there. A powerful monster will also have to be bested to access the Training Center in this manner, too.

-Players are now able to access the Lispen continent before acquiring the Dragon.