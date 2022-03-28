 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Battle of the Four Towers update for 28 March 2022

2x money event!

Share · View all patches · Build 8451200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2x Money Event

For a limited time, all earnings will be doubled! That means if you win a match you get $1000, but if you lose you'll end up losing $200.
This event will last 1 week.

Money Glitch

Additionally, I am aware of a strange glitch that appears to be occurring with the player's current money. The glitch seems to put the player's gold down to zero for seemingly no reason. I am unable to find the cause, if you have any information please fill out a bug report below:
[url=https://forms.gle/Kytbch32LyZD2v9Q9]https://forms.gle/Kytbch32LyZD2v9Q9
[/url]

Changed files in this update

Battle of the Four Towers Content Depot 1923481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.