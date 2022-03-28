2x Money Event

For a limited time, all earnings will be doubled! That means if you win a match you get $1000, but if you lose you'll end up losing $200.

This event will last 1 week.

Money Glitch

Additionally, I am aware of a strange glitch that appears to be occurring with the player's current money. The glitch seems to put the player's gold down to zero for seemingly no reason. I am unable to find the cause, if you have any information please fill out a bug report below:

[url=https://forms.gle/Kytbch32LyZD2v9Q9]https://forms.gle/Kytbch32LyZD2v9Q9

[/url]