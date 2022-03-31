New Update! Rising Lords: Trials of Camelot

Lords and Ladies!

After a detailed testing and balancing phase, we're stoked to finally present Rising Lords: Trials of Camelot! Experience the all-new Challenge Mode in which you're tasked with defending your single province from increasingly harder foes every round! ⚔️

But if you're persistent - and a little bit lucky - familiar faces from the Knights of the Round Table might aid you in your struggle! Not only that: we made lots of improvements to the UI and our localizations as well! This update is a big one!

Additionally from now until April 7th you can grab Rising Lords for 20% off to mark the occasion! Get it now, give the new game mode a spin and let us now what you think on our Discord! 💖

Rising Lords: Trials of Camelot



Challenge your skills, optimize your army and try to survive in our new Challenge Mode! You rule over a single province with very limited resources while you're forced to battle increasingly difficult foes every round! Successful battles award you with all kinds of rewards, from gold to resources to weaponry!

In addition to that, you will get optional quests which give you even more of an edge against your enemy. Protect your troops, go down a curious rabbit hole... or fight side by side with the Knights of the Round Table!

UI Upgrades and Improvements

As we're still very much focused on improving the Quality-of-Life aspects of Rising Lords (and improve Gamepad functionality along the way), we started rolling out the first upgrades for our in-game UI! This is just the first step in making the game not only more accessible to new players, but also more concise for our veteran players. We hope you like what we've got so far and we can't wait to show you more improvements over the next few updates!

New Localizations

During the process of improving and adding to the game over the last few months, we've also decided to streamline, re-edit and update most our previous localizations! This includes the current Prologue storyline and all previous gameplay content.

And as a nice bonus: for languages that we aren't focussing on ourselves at the moment, we will provide a more streamlined way to handle fan translations (hopefully) soon!

Note: as of now, Challenge Island is only available in English and German, a full localization update will follow via a hotfix!

And as always: see the full changelog below for all the additions, fixes and improvements for this update!

Don't forget: if you'd like to join the community and hang out with us, make sure to check out our Discord. Thank you! 💖

Full Changelog

0.14.5f (March 28th) - RISING LORDS: TRIALS OF CAMELOT

New:

Challenge your skills in the new Challenge Mode! Survive battles every round, improve your army and help out the Knights of the Round Table!

Main UI upgrades and improvements!

Huge localization update!

Add general images for stories

Escaping via white flag in battles is now possible in one turn via radial menu (move/flee)

Ultra-widescreen support

Player diplomacy added to story editor

Fixes:

fixed NaN army value

prevent autoresolving battle in challenge mode

fixed rare crash with flooded fields

fixed offset text on tankred

fixed editor waypoint / rename click overlap

fixed inputbox behind render token layer

fixed render buffers 'jumping'

fixed garrison staying too long / unclickable army bug

fixed a rare crash with armies when going back to the main menu

fixed smith forging from appearing over top of event cards and menus

fixed fires not being wiped out when exiting game and starting challenge mode.

fixed information scroll depth w/ army menu

fixed disband button positions w/ army menu open

fixed army names being cut off

removed SP 'start battle' AI flicker

rare load-game bridge crash

fixed event card 1-frame pop-in flicker

fixed event card 'focus' not moving camera

fixed a muster army button issue in tutorial

fixed burning tile on challenge island

fixed broken beggar start pos on first turn

fixed garrison army not disappearing

fixed event cards shifting up after battle

fixed rare cases of unwanted fires

slight tile depth bug fixes

fixed event card 1-frame pop-in / season text size

righ click dismisses event cards again

fixed obj_slot highlight offset when hovering with active unit

fixed 'broken arrow icon' and damage prediction not accounting for english heritage/longbow archers

fixed general of 'dead unit' jumpy positioning / fade on death

fixed numerous GUI problems

fixed MP 'end turn' zoom bug

fixed stable correctly states provided 'cavalry'

fixed minimap 1-frame 'flicker' update

fixed winter tiles after fog lifting

fixed broken 'quick battle' buttons

fixed the region cycle arrows being in the center.

added language to Polith description +1 trap

fixed region arrows not working

fixed traveler crash going to battle in challenge mode.

modified GUI text size from 0.75 to 0.65

fixed edit army save crash due to radial buttons not having text.

added 2x distance to clicking the tax + ration + region arrows since the arrows have reduced in size.

fixed armies sliding to overlap on dynamic tokens.

fixed AI constructing villages, was caused by upgrade + building something new on the same turn.

fixed AI (specifically prosperity) upgrading dwellingquarters, because they cannot be upgraded.

fixed card font scaling off w/ long text

fixed 'No don't disband' behind 'add unit' button

fixed castle's not highlighted w/ peasants & upgrade

fixed wood -> stone upgrade upgrading keep

fixed tut 'never show' / options menu depth issue

fixed smith missing red outline when idle

fixed tutorial general offset in army menu

fixed army name being cleared

fixed challange not being challenge

fixed getting stuck in "over HUD" due to a glitch where event cards would stay in hovered state.

fixed flooding / crop-replant bug (fields not working after flood)

removed 'demolish' from inappropriate tiles

removed flood fighter's green outline

rare tile render update failure

fixed 'fake orders' not focusing on attacker

fixed text scale for 'warning' cards

fixed campaign HUD flicker w/ merchant purchase

fixed argonwood font tutorial tips missaligned

fixed miss-aligned bottom resources

fixed food buttons not being enabled or disabled when save files are loaded.

fixed double-negative sign in top resources

fixed simple-font turn-state miss-alignment

fixed top GUI, bottom GUI, and region name not using simple font when chosen in the settings.

added setting language to update fonts in top GUI, bottom GUI, and region name.

fixed event card extra text size

fixed jittery drag-cam in battle

fixed merchant menu click-overlap bug

fixed name input box missaligned

fixed army amount text scaling

fixed battle speed temporarily resetting after battle

fixed widescreen bottom-GUI issues / GUI & token depth issues

modified bottom_gui_hover to be more precise.

fixed custom battles having loot.

fixed tutorial skill tree tool tip appearing over tutorial to do list

fixed loot text being over other battle text.

fixed rare crash on tutorial end

fixed 'to battle' / smithy depth bug

Changes: