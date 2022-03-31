New Update! Rising Lords: Trials of Camelot

Lords and Ladies!
After a detailed testing and balancing phase, we're stoked to finally present Rising Lords: Trials of Camelot! Experience the all-new Challenge Mode in which you're tasked with defending your single province from increasingly harder foes every round! ⚔️
But if you're persistent - and a little bit lucky - familiar faces from the Knights of the Round Table might aid you in your struggle! Not only that: we made lots of improvements to the UI and our localizations as well! This update is a big one!
Additionally from now until April 7th you can grab Rising Lords for 20% off to mark the occasion! Get it now, give the new game mode a spin and let us now what you think on our Discord! 💖
Rising Lords: Trials of Camelot
Challenge your skills, optimize your army and try to survive in our new Challenge Mode! You rule over a single province with very limited resources while you're forced to battle increasingly difficult foes every round! Successful battles award you with all kinds of rewards, from gold to resources to weaponry!
In addition to that, you will get optional quests which give you even more of an edge against your enemy. Protect your troops, go down a curious rabbit hole... or fight side by side with the Knights of the Round Table!
UI Upgrades and Improvements
As we're still very much focused on improving the Quality-of-Life aspects of Rising Lords (and improve Gamepad functionality along the way), we started rolling out the first upgrades for our in-game UI! This is just the first step in making the game not only more accessible to new players, but also more concise for our veteran players. We hope you like what we've got so far and we can't wait to show you more improvements over the next few updates!
New Localizations
During the process of improving and adding to the game over the last few months, we've also decided to streamline, re-edit and update most our previous localizations! This includes the current Prologue storyline and all previous gameplay content.
And as a nice bonus: for languages that we aren't focussing on ourselves at the moment, we will provide a more streamlined way to handle fan translations (hopefully) soon!
Note: as of now, Challenge Island is only available in English and German, a full localization update will follow via a hotfix!
And as always: see the full changelog below for all the additions, fixes and improvements for this update!
Don't forget: if you'd like to join the community and hang out with us, make sure to check out our Discord. Thank you! 💖
Full Changelog
0.14.5f (March 28th) - RISING LORDS: TRIALS OF CAMELOT
New:
- Challenge your skills in the new Challenge Mode! Survive battles every round, improve your army and help out the Knights of the Round Table!
- Main UI upgrades and improvements!
- Huge localization update!
- Add general images for stories
- Escaping via white flag in battles is now possible in one turn via radial menu (move/flee)
- Ultra-widescreen support
- Player diplomacy added to story editor
Fixes:
- fixed NaN army value
- prevent autoresolving battle in challenge mode
- fixed rare crash with flooded fields
- fixed offset text on tankred
- fixed editor waypoint / rename click overlap
- fixed inputbox behind render token layer
- fixed render buffers 'jumping'
- fixed garrison staying too long / unclickable army bug
- fixed a rare crash with armies when going back to the main menu
- fixed smith forging from appearing over top of event cards and menus
- fixed fires not being wiped out when exiting game and starting challenge mode.
- fixed information scroll depth w/ army menu
- fixed disband button positions w/ army menu open
- fixed army names being cut off
- removed SP 'start battle' AI flicker
- rare load-game bridge crash
- fixed event card 1-frame pop-in flicker
- fixed event card 'focus' not moving camera
- fixed a muster army button issue in tutorial
- fixed burning tile on challenge island
- fixed broken beggar start pos on first turn
- fixed garrison army not disappearing
- fixed event cards shifting up after battle
- fixed rare cases of unwanted fires
- slight tile depth bug fixes
- fixed event card 1-frame pop-in / season text size
- righ click dismisses event cards again
- fixed obj_slot highlight offset when hovering with active unit
- fixed 'broken arrow icon' and damage prediction not accounting for english heritage/longbow archers
- fixed general of 'dead unit' jumpy positioning / fade on death
- fixed numerous GUI problems
- fixed MP 'end turn' zoom bug
- fixed stable correctly states provided 'cavalry'
- fixed minimap 1-frame 'flicker' update
- fixed winter tiles after fog lifting
- fixed broken 'quick battle' buttons
- fixed the region cycle arrows being in the center.
- added language to Polith description +1 trap
- fixed region arrows not working
- fixed traveler crash going to battle in challenge mode.
- modified GUI text size from 0.75 to 0.65
- fixed edit army save crash due to radial buttons not having text.
- added 2x distance to clicking the tax + ration + region arrows since the arrows have reduced in size.
- fixed armies sliding to overlap on dynamic tokens.
- fixed AI constructing villages, was caused by upgrade + building something new on the same turn.
- fixed AI (specifically prosperity) upgrading dwellingquarters, because they cannot be upgraded.
- fixed card font scaling off w/ long text
- fixed 'No don't disband' behind 'add unit' button
- fixed castle's not highlighted w/ peasants & upgrade
- fixed wood -> stone upgrade upgrading keep
- fixed tut 'never show' / options menu depth issue
- fixed smith missing red outline when idle
- fixed tutorial general offset in army menu
- fixed army name being cleared
- fixed challange not being challenge
- fixed getting stuck in "over HUD" due to a glitch where event cards would stay in hovered state.
- fixed flooding / crop-replant bug (fields not working after flood)
- removed 'demolish' from inappropriate tiles
- removed flood fighter's green outline
- rare tile render update failure
- fixed 'fake orders' not focusing on attacker
- fixed text scale for 'warning' cards
- fixed campaign HUD flicker w/ merchant purchase
- fixed argonwood font tutorial tips missaligned
- fixed miss-aligned bottom resources
- fixed food buttons not being enabled or disabled when save files are loaded.
- fixed double-negative sign in top resources
- fixed simple-font turn-state miss-alignment
- fixed top GUI, bottom GUI, and region name not using simple font when chosen in the settings.
- added setting language to update fonts in top GUI, bottom GUI, and region name.
- fixed event card extra text size
- fixed jittery drag-cam in battle
- fixed merchant menu click-overlap bug
- fixed name input box missaligned
- fixed army amount text scaling
- fixed battle speed temporarily resetting after battle
- fixed widescreen bottom-GUI issues / GUI & token depth issues
- modified bottom_gui_hover to be more precise.
- fixed custom battles having loot.
- fixed tutorial skill tree tool tip appearing over tutorial to do list
- fixed loot text being over other battle text.
- fixed rare crash on tutorial end
- fixed 'to battle' / smithy depth bug
Changes:
- several render optimizations
- challenge mode security measures for highscore
- dignity protocol for AI (leave camp and attack when last stack)
- AI wall attack improvements
- AI skips placement in camp if only 2 units
- AI attacks instead of protecting the camp if less than 3 units
- challenge island balancing and text changes
- challenge island battles now have a round limit of 15 (was 10)
- custom generals ignore color shader
- army hunger now calculated after movement
- AI improvements for wall attacks and sieges
- improvements and additions to the story editor
- WIP new GUI and controller
- WIP widescreen support
- WIP fixing general colors in challenge map
- adjust tutorial so Edmonds units is immune to low morale penalty
- dynamic tokens radius check against armies (avoiding overlap)
- 'season effects' now render above cards
- tutorial book depth in battle
- no decimals in highscore
- slight difficulty increase to challenge island
- new army starving card / text
- swapped images in challange mode
- added Troubadour to require at least one battle to have happened before the troubadour can happen.
- modified arrow hit screen shake to be when the arrow hits rather than when the arrow is shot.
- changed top-bar higlight alignments
- minimum 3 units in random armies for challenge island
- changed obj_unit text (in battle) auto-scaling
