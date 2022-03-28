CBL Signup Guide

Share · View all patches · Build 8450857 · Last edited 28 March 2022 – 11:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Warlords, this season's CBL is just around the corner.

We've set up a new signup system for CBL squads. Well, let's take a closer look at how it works!

How to Sign Up:

Press F7 in-game to sign up.

Or click on the following link: CBL SIGNUP SITE

You won't need to log in while signing up with F7 (you'll be automatically logged in with the character you are logged in to). You will however need to log in with your game account if you sign up via the website.

If you have characters on multiple servers, you must manually change your character after switching servers.

Once you've ensured that you have chosen the correct character and server, follow these steps to sign up:

Captain Manual

Access the signup menu and click CBL -> Sign Up -> Create Squad.

Squad Creation Criteria:

Choose a squad name containing between 4-32 English characters.

Choose a squad abbreviation of no more than 4 English characters.

*Notes:

The server of the character you use to create the squad will be set as that squad's server.

Leaving a squad while there are no other members will disband it.

Leaving a squad while there are no other members will disband it. To leave a squad with two or more members, you must transfer captainship first before leaving.

If you do not choose "Set to 'Anyone can apply'." while creating the squad, it will be private by default. Private squads can only be applied to by first searching for the Squad ID. You can click on "Allow anyone to apply." next to the “Requests” to set your squad's status to public.

- Your squad is not automatically signed up after creation. You must click "Sign Up" for every season to participate (and have at least 15 members).

Vice Captain Manual

Vice Captain Rights:

Accept/refuse requests.

Remove squad members.

Member Manual

Access the signup menu and click CBL -> Sign Up -> Join Squad. Then navigate to the “My Squad” menu to apply to join squads.

*Notes: