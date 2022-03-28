1.2.0 - New heroes, DLC bling, and more!

Hello! Pawnbarian is almost exactly 6 months old today, and there's some fun stuff lined up for that.

Most importantly, 1.2.0 is a major content update, bringing three new heroes into the game.

The Nomad fights using her deadly aim with a bow instead of a melee weapon.

The Capyzerker fuels his rage with pain, and enjoys improved healing to match.

The Mystic relies on supernatural blessings to stay away from harm. Each has an unique ability and a whole new playstyle to explore and master. Their decks are based on international chess, but each brings a single fairy (non-standard) chess piece into the mix, which complements both the mechanics and the theme.

Releasing alongside the free content patch is the Support the Developers DLC, which gives all your heroes a gaudy snazzy gold coat of paint. This is purposefully a minor, purely cosmetic change. as I didn't want to nickel-and-dime you by splitting up content into DLC for what's ultimately still a small game. If you enjoy the work me and my two wonderful co-creators did - please consider blinging out your heroes!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938870

Of course, you can disable the DLC if you want to throw some extra money our way, but don't like the new look.

Both the game and the Original Soundtrack are 30% off for the week.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1734720/Pawnbarian__Original_Soundtrack/

Patch notes

new: all-new Nomad hero

new: all-new Capyzerker hero

new: all-new Mystic hero

new: chain 0, V and X achievements to match

new: Support the Developers DLC release

change: +1 loot track gold on all floors, as a gentle global buff for the player

change: all characters now unlocked with a single Pawnbarian victory

change: updated all achievement icons

change/fix: minor text adjustments

change/fix: minor sprite adjustments

A note about localization

Pawnbarian relies on generous community translations, and the new content isn't fully localized in all the previously supported languages, using English placeholders where relevant. It's been translated into Polish, as well as Traditional & Simplified Chinese thanks to AJiang. If you'd like to fill out the remaining content in one of the languages which are almost there, or help support a whole new language, check out the dedicated thread. Thanks!

What's next?

Mobile version, full steam ahead!

Follow me on Twitter and join the Discord to keep an eye out for updates, and likely some playtests along the way. I'm also inevitably going to get started on another project sometime soon.

Hope you enjoy!

Jan