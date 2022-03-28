Patch v1.0.1

Version 1.0.1 out now! I fixed some of the most common issues reported:

Fix falling out of map on Spaceship Death Race

Fix Headhunters Hat sometimes staying in scene across game modes

Added teleporting to NPCs in Assassins to help disguise respawning players better

Fixed Lobby game mode not updating properly when looking at public lobbies

Just a few fixes, but more will be out later this week. I know Headhunters still needs more fixes. Trying to keep up as best I can :)

Also working on more QOL features that should be out later this week:

Mute chat for lobby chat

Better filters for lobbies

Slightly more zoomed out camera for hiders and seeker

Move prompt for new seeker players

Indication for who in the lobby is the host

And in the next few weeks:

Game Design improvements for smaller player groups in Kill The King and Headhunters

Better instructions screen for the game mode at the start

Better seeker assign algorithm for party mode