Patch v1.0.1

Version 1.0.1 out now! I fixed some of the most common issues reported:
Fix falling out of map on Spaceship Death Race
Fix Headhunters Hat sometimes staying in scene across game modes
Added teleporting to NPCs in Assassins to help disguise respawning players better
Fixed Lobby game mode not updating properly when looking at public lobbies
Just a few fixes, but more will be out later this week. I know Headhunters still needs more fixes. Trying to keep up as best I can :)
Also working on more QOL features that should be out later this week:
Mute chat for lobby chat
Better filters for lobbies
Slightly more zoomed out camera for hiders and seeker
Move prompt for new seeker players
Indication for who in the lobby is the host
And in the next few weeks:
Game Design improvements for smaller player groups in Kill The King and Headhunters
Better instructions screen for the game mode at the start
Better seeker assign algorithm for party mode
Changed files in this update