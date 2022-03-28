CROWZ Developer Note

Dear Crows, the time to finally meet each other in Early Access is getting closer, and we're waiting for you!

Check out the improved version of CROWZ, which you can start enjoying on March 29, through the Developer Notes now!

★ Must-Read Before Early Access Login ★

The data of the Crows who participated during the last test period will be reset. You can check the survey event rewards you participated in during the last test period in your mail after logging in. The last open beta test participants will receive a pop-up window where they can choose whether they would like to continue using the nickname they used during the test period. However, it can only be chosen when connecting for the first time.

★ Additions and Improvements by Modes★

Blood Zone

① If you join the game and play until the end, you will earn basic participation account level EXP.

② Improved Sellrain Valley’s map design.

Land improvements and objects that can be hidden/covered have been added.

③ Fixed an issue of invincibility time after respawning being displayed abnormally even after the elapsed time, and changed the effect color.

Squad Operation

① Added a notification message given to all players when the squad with the highest amount of Q-ons has reached the target amount (100,000).

② Added item types supplied by airplanes.

③ Added items that can be used as tactical equipment (Hotkey T).

Loadout Drop Marker

The item can be acquired by farming while providing the same function as "Additional supply request", and can be requested after collecting 85000 Q-ons.

By using the Loadout Drop Marker item, your own loadout arms can be received.

The item can be acquired by farming while providing the same function as "Additional supply request", and can be requested after collecting 85000 Q-ons. By using the Loadout Drop Marker item, your own loadout arms can be received. UAV Radio

Military WalkieTalkie

④ Added item spawn points to the entire map.

⑤ Added Glowing Box items to the entire map.

⑥ Increased parts item spawn rate.

⑦ Changed the kill count to be displayed when killing enemies.

⑧ Changed immediate death from explosive attacks such as headshots and grenades to critical condition.

⑨ Changed the guide sign when entering.

⑩ Changed critical condition to death when the last person in the party dies.

■ Other Added Features

▶ Added Items and Features

① Shop Items



Added Battle Pass and various items to support Crows' play experience.

② Play Information



Added play and various ranking information, mission page and more in Lobby > Record tab.

③ Banned Words Filter

Improved filtering of banned words, including addition of banned words, spacing detection, and multilingual filtering.

④ Enhanced Anti-Cheat Security

Strengthened security to be able to address unauthorized programs such as hack programs.

⑤ Report Function



Added the feature to be able to report while watching the battle.

Users can be reported by pressing the ESC button while watching the battle.

※ We will conduct an in-depth investigation regarding reported users.

⑥ Mail Reward System

Added a system so that various items can be received through the mailbox.

Items can be sent through the Customer Support or the system, and the mailbox function between users may be updated later.

⑦ Customer Support



Added a Customer Support button to the top right of the Settings page.

※ Please select a category of your inquiry and fill out the details.

⑧ Added Mission Rewards

Squad Operation mission section has been added to the Medal mission rewards.

⑨ Added Objects

Added ladders to be able to climb on some buildings.

※ The Boat Dock Harbor of the Training Ground / Some buildings in Squad Operation

■ Improvements and Fixed Issues

▶ Improvements

① Using Features During Matching

Features such as Play Settings can now be used in Lobby during matching. However, party invitation or accepting invitation features cannot be used during matching.

② Social Feature Improvements



Online/offline status of user can be checked in the Recent Players user list.

③ Reward System and UI Improvements

Rewards in Record > Medal system has been changed to be given as each mission reward, and some rewards have been added.

④ UI Design Improvements



Changed UI design for Lobby and Loadout pages.

⑤ Effects Improvements

Changed the effect of bullet trace to be more vivid.

⑥ Farming Feature Improvements

Expanded the area where items can be discarded. (Excluding the locations where items are placed and inventory)

Expanded the range of parts that can be equipped to all guns you want to equip in each existing parts slot.

⑦ Equipped Parts Improvements



Made adjustments so that the equipped parts can be moved automatically when changing weapons.

※ When changing weapons, you can choose whether to attach parts automatically by turning On/Off in Settings > Game Play.

⑧ Custom Mode

Users with certain authorities can now open custom mode.

※ We will notify everyone through a separate notice in the future when it will be available to everyone.

⑨ Using Items in a Vehicle

Use of healing items and gas masks equipping are now possible even in a vehicle.

※ However, the driver cannot perform such actions.

⑩ Balance Improvements

The rank is reset once a year.

Account level is reset by season.

Adjusted the balance of rank EXP and account level EXP to match year/season.

Increased FR-BURST recoil pattern.

Lowered AUG, PP-2K recoil pattern.

Increased the damage of SR, SMG, and SG type guns by distance.

Reduced the damage of AR-type guns by distance.

Increased the gun accuracy of SG, HG-type guns.

Increased the basic damage of the L115A3 gun.

⑪ Animation Improvements

Changed character parkour animation in accordance with the parkour system modification.

Improved parachute animation.

Improved character death and hit animations.

⑫ Display Improvements

Added a HUD flash function when using a parachute and adjusted it so that it becomes inactive when the number of uses is reached.

Improved the UI of gas mask wearing state.

⑬ Various Sound Improvements

Replaced vehicle sounds (Brawler, Canyon, Buggy, Grizzly, Road Rover).

Replaced boat sound.

Replaced some tank sounds (ground effect sounds)

Fixed an issue where the volume suddenly decreased or increased when being blocked by a wall or building.

Replaced the Lobby BGM.

Replaced the end of the game notification and animation BGM.

Improved the overall sound mastering.

Improved footstep sound quality and audible range.

Fixed an issue where footsteps did not have a sound when jumping.

Improved swimming sound quality and fixed an issue where swimming sounds could be heard even when being out of the water.

Adjusted the flash grenade ringing according to the ringing level.

Adjusted the volume and distance values to be able to hear other users' parachute sounds.

Fixed the issue where the breathing sound could be heard in certain situations after wearing the gas mask continuously even after the gas mask was removed.

Improved echo sound after gun fire.

Changed volume and replaced the environment sound of Sellrain Valley map.

★Development Team’s Position on Sound Improvements★

Currently, resource production and R&D are in progress to improve and provide better sound environment.

However, it takes some time to reach the target quality due to the time constraints of resource production.

The work on sound improvements by the development team is in progress for the matters shown in the list below, and we will do our best to present it as soon as possible.

Replacing all gun sounds and conducting quality R&D

Improving the sound quality of the currently modified vehicles

Replacing and modifying background and environment sounds

Modifying all character’s motion sounds

Adjusting overall sound mastering

⑭ Optimization

Optimized character resources.

Enhanced server stabilization.

⑮ Character Movement Related Parkour Motion System Improvements

Improved character parkour motion system.

The improved parkour system has fixed most of the situations where it was not working properly for certain windows or objects.

In addition, an issue of parkour not working or body being buried in the ground has been greatly reduced.

*While improving the system, the size/height of windows and objects of buildings located on the map have been partially modified.

▶ Fixed Issues

① Fixed an issue where the arms look twisted for the character's basic movements in Lobby.

② Fixed an issue with the in-game gun holding motion.

③ Fixed an issue where the gun and parts looked separated from the first-person view when the field of view (FOV) option value is modified.

④ Fixed an issue where the character would be buried in the ground when doing parkour on some land.

⑤ Fixed some multilingual translation expressions.