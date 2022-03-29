 Skip to content

VR Paradise update for 29 March 2022

NEW CLUB & NEW OUTFITS

Kon'nichiwa everyone,
We have a BIG announcement for you today! The day we've all been waiting for has arrived!!!
We have just released our NEW CLUB!!!

You can now visit the one and only TSUKI CLUB, our brand new Japanese-themed club, with new stages, light effects, private rooms, and more! A whole new thrilling experience is waiting for you!

In addition to our new club, we have also released a DLC containing 7 NEW OUTFITS, each as enticing as the next with a perfect Kawaii twist to top it all off! These outfits are available in all 3 of our clubs!

We hope you'll have fun with these DLCs, and of course, we appreciate all constructive feedback on the Tsuki Club and new outfits!
As always, have fun and take good care of our girls!

Ready, headsets on, go!

Love, the VR Paradise Team! <3

