Animal Shelter update for 28 March 2022

Patch 1.0.6

  • Fixed issue causing negative amount of expand tickets
  • Corrected collisions for medical tray
  • Fixes to using syringe
  • Fixed cat syringe animation
  • Fixed "missing computer" issue
  • Fixed destroying cat and dog enclosures on game loading
  • Added poop bag dispenser to all dog and cats cage buildings
  • Corrected bandage positions and scale
  • Small corrections to trash bins
  • Corrected injection point in all animals
  • Fixes to animal behaviors
  • No longer should wet animals arrive at the shelter
  • Changes and fixes to distributor bin
  • Small color correction for materials
  • Implemented rested and relaxed perks
  • Fixed dragging items in player inventory
  • Added light and lamps to all cats enclosures
  • Remade material for doors in all cats enclosures
  • More fixes to email system
  • Fixes to diagnostic sampler (when saving it)
  • Changed cat's tongue material to normal (no longer magenta)
  • Fixed 'expired' text in animal's computer panel

