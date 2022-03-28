- Fixed issue causing negative amount of expand tickets
- Corrected collisions for medical tray
- Fixes to using syringe
- Fixed cat syringe animation
- Fixed "missing computer" issue
- Fixed destroying cat and dog enclosures on game loading
- Added poop bag dispenser to all dog and cats cage buildings
- Corrected bandage positions and scale
- Small corrections to trash bins
- Corrected injection point in all animals
- Fixes to animal behaviors
- No longer should wet animals arrive at the shelter
- Changes and fixes to distributor bin
- Small color correction for materials
- Implemented rested and relaxed perks
- Fixed dragging items in player inventory
- Added light and lamps to all cats enclosures
- Remade material for doors in all cats enclosures
- More fixes to email system
- Fixes to diagnostic sampler (when saving it)
- Changed cat's tongue material to normal (no longer magenta)
- Fixed 'expired' text in animal's computer panel
Animal Shelter update for 28 March 2022
Patch 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update