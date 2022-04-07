Love Colors - Pixel Seasons & Everyday Pixels now available!

Hello Pixel Lovers!

It's time to expand a library of beautiful pixel art with 200+ new beautiful artwork with two new DLC available now!

Pixel Seasons:

100 new pictures to color on your own or with family and friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1946730/Love_Colors__Pixel_Seasons/

Love Colors - Pixel Seasons contains:

• 39 Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter themes: colorful flowers, relaxing vibes, cozy places and others

• 9 toys to bring your childhood memories

• 12 mini art pieces, paper folded origami

• 10 different dinosaur species

• 10 entertaining circus performers

• 10 elements from countryside farm

• 10 mythical creatures and characters





Everyday Pixels:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1946731/Love_Colors__Everyday_Pixels/

Love Colors - Everyday Pixels contains:

10 various vehicles: passenger cars, bus, bike, constructor truck and even country wagon!

• 11 symmetrical and vibrant Mandalas

• 10 pixelated masterpieces of Rembrandt, da Vinci, van Gogh and other artists

• 10 steampunk themes (cat included)

• 10 musical essentials: instruments, singers and equipment

• 10 train related items: rails, wagons, languages and stations





If you still haven't purchased any DLC and you wish to purchase all in one pack, there is a new package available with all the new content for the game!