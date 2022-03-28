Ver2.11.500 Another Style Pluma Diana

Share · View all patches · Build 8449575 · Last edited 28 March 2022 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Encounters

・Another Style Pluma Diana... Mistrare's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Manifestation: Weapon Discovery is available.

・Fateful Encounter Attribute Concerto Series (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Mistrare Another Style (Pluma Diana) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Nagi Extra Style (Cthulhu) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Radica Another Style (Fortuna) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsubame Another Style (Felis Circulus) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Zeviro Another Style (Soul Keeper) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Victor Another Style (Ometeotl) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Melissa (Slayer) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Necoco (Golden Flower Cat) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Pizzica (Sirenaria) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Miyu Another Style (Minerva) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Manifestation

・Added weapons for the character classes below in Manifestation.

・Melina Another Style (Punishment)

・Added Manifestation Weapon catalog.

Review the Manifestation Weapons of allies you've encountered.

Conditions to obtain and unlock Manifestation Weapons you have yet to obtain will also be shown.

*Allies you have not encountered will not be shown.

Added Symphony to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay Symphony stories in the version 2.11.500 update.

Uncompleted Symphonies will not be displayed.

Specified Symphonies

Bound Wills and the Hollow Puppeteer

Bound Wills and the Hollow Puppeteer: Promises, Vows, and Rings

Tails of Time and the Brave Four: Tales of Chronographia

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.500.

Symphony: Complex Dream is currently unavailable.

We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

March 28, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – April 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –4/6(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.500.

Fixed the following issues

・Some Achievement titles are displaying in Japanese

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.