Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Content Update v0.6.0

The fight against The Veil continues, but along the way the evil has corrupted our most brave and loyal. To aid in your fight, we bring you our newest Hero Vizargo, The Consumed Hand.

On his path to power, Vizargo has been enticed by The Veil and given into temptation by consuming Dark Essence.

Although he may look wicked, he is not irredeemable, the corruption of the Dark Essence has only partially taken over his body which is what grants him with abilities to fight against the Nightmares that no other Hero has.

See the Hero Spotlight trailer for Vizargo here.

To aid your Units and help them fight alongside your new Hero, you now have a brand new Military Building, the Triage Tent. This Building provides you a chance to revive Units who die within its Radius. Additionally it increases their healing rate while within the Radius, helping you to send them back into the heart of the battle faster. As well as this, if your Hero dies within the Rescue Radius, it will respawn back at the Triage Tent where they died.

In the spirit of keeping you on your toes, we have made some improvements and balancing changes to Arbalests. Their health and damage has been lowered slightly, however they have now been given a unique perk. The Powerful perk increases damage against Crushers, Spitters and Wraiths. Heroes and Impalers have also been granted the Powerful perk to improve their capabilities against their most deadly of foes.

The time is now, Vizargo calls your name and beckons you to his side. Lead your fearless new Hero into the Darkness and clear your lands of the pestilence that plagues it…

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

New Hero: Vizargo, The Consumed Hand.

New Building: Triage Tent

New Resources & Villagers Panel.

New Enemy Damage Multipliers for Heroes.

New Enemy Damage Multipliers for Arbalests.

New Enemy Damage Multipliers for Impalers.

Localisation for New Features.

Additional Changes

Stun Durations are now Individual rather than Global.

Enemies who are Stunned stop attacking for the duration of the Stun debuff.

Increased Pikeman Health.

Increased Pikeman Cost.

Pikeman no longer needs to be researched.

Increased Arbalest Cost.

Lowered Arbalest Damage.

Lowered Arbalest Health.

Lowered Arbalest Movement Speed.

Increased Flamer Movement Speed

Flamer no longer needs to be researched.

Lowered Grand Bellows Damage.

Lowered Upkeep on Fishing Port.

Added Pikeman to the pool of Units that can spawn from Points of Interest.

Triage Tent has been added to the Hotkey Overrides Menu.

Added the functionality to Keybind ‘Select All Catapults’ and ‘Select All Pikeman’ under the Units Count Menu .

The 'Hotkey Overrides' Ability subsection now dynamically updates for each Hero.

Updated the Charge Skill description to more accurately reflect the Skill.

Updated the Hold Command description to more accurately reflect the Command.

Updated VFX for Points of Interest.

Added Vizargo Voice actor and 1518 Studios to Credits.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that would occur when inputs were pressed during the loading screen.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where the Player could not sell Buildings when Shift Selecting multiple Buildings of different types.

Fixed an issue where Buildings could be repaired using the Repair All Hotkey with Rusty Tools applied.

Fixed an issue where the Ballista Tower would fire projectiles while upgrading to the Grand Ballista Tower.

Fixed an issue where Enemies were not being stunned by Sentinels on the first hit.

Fixed an issue where Catapults would overshoot their target.

Fixed an issue where Impalers would do the incorrect amount of Damage to Spitters when Horrified.

Fixed an issue where Nightmares are not being aggroed when shot by Towers.

Fixed an issue where Dark Essence does not drop from Elite enemies if a Ballista Tower lands the final shot.

Fixed an issue where the Hero Select button would overlap with the Hero Description text box if the Ui Scaling is Set to 125%.

Fixed an issue where Buildings only show construction progress when filled with Villagers.

Fixed an issue where Units do not have flavour text after selecting a Training Hall that is training Unit.

Fixed an issue where the Skill Tree notifier would display the incorrect number of Upgrades available.

Fixed an issue where the Cursor is not always changing to a Sword when hovering over Enemies close to the edge Vision.

Fixed an issue where the resources panel would appear above Houses while building.

Fixed an issue where Crawlers could stack on top of each other.

Fixed an issue where the Units mesh would overlap.

Fixed an issue with the Archers animation when switching between Idle State and Running.

Fixed an issue with Edwin’s Animation when switching between Idle State and Attack.

Fixed an issue where Crushers could get stuck in between two Animation loops when chasing a Flamer.

Fixed an issue where no Death Night music would play when loading into a Save from the previous Version.

Fixed an issue where no music would play on Death Night 1.

Fixed an issue where the Gatherers text in the Resource Hoverbox was not localised for non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the Tax Earnings text in the Gold Income Hoverbox is cut-off in Russian

Fixed an issue where the Dangerously Familiar Hardship description was not localised in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where Autosaves text in the Load Save menu overlaps in French.

Fixed an issue where the Return to Menu button from Credits was not localised in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the Credits title was not localised in multiple non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the Navigate Back button is not localised in multiple non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the Revive button and description are not localised in non-English languages.

Known Issues

A fix for these issues will come in the following Patch Update.

Some Save Files from the previous version may not be compatible. When loading in a Save from the previous version, Units you have not researched in the Training Hall may disappear and cannot be Researched or Trained.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

