Bear AI Behaviour Hotfix

In our weekly update we included a lot of fixes and changes to the AI behaviours to provide a better animal experience, removing some edge cases. This inadvertently affected how you could sidestep bear attacks, popular tactic.

Hotfixes are disruptive due to downloads

We do apologize for doing the hotfix, as we know it is disruptive with how the downloads work and some users experience long times where Steam has to verify the entire game. Unfortunately we really do need to get this change out, as it is badly impacting some players.

Fixed: Bear-dodge broken

This hotfix restores the intended behavior of bears, while maintaining the changes to our AI behaviors.

We do apologize for the inconvenience for those whose gameplay was affected by very difficult bears, as this was not the intended behaviour. We had balanced the bears for the ability for you to sidestep - so it's disappearance caught us by surprise also.

A big thank you to our team who, when discovering the issue, worked over the weekend to fix the problem.

Coming Soon: Temperature Fixes

Additionally there have been some problems identified with the temperature rebalancing. The team worked hard to try and include some fixes for this hotfix - however it needs more testing before we are comfortable including it.

We're actively working on improving the new temperature changes and making them more readable for players. The goal of this change was, and still is, to make players care about what they're wearing, what they're consuming, and where they're located, but as you may have seen, we may have lent on some of those levers a little too hard! We'll be bringing you a more readable and forgiving temperature change in the next update, but in the mean time, pay close attention to the temperature bar in the bottom left of your screens and be mindful of what kind of changes different status effects are having on your character

These changes will be in this week's update, with some possible in the week following.